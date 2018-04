Wenger anuncia saída do Arsenal após 22 anos e recebe homenagens

Wow. I never expected that but it shows the great dignity and class of the man. I will never forget his guidance and support, his tutelage and mentorship. He had faith in me from day one and I owe him a lot, he was like a father figure to me who always pushed me to be the best. Arsene, you deserve all the respect and happiness in the world. #classact 🙏🏻

