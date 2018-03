Treinador espanhol é expulso de jogo por desarmar adversário

🇪🇸 Moment of the weekend from the Spanish second division.

⏳ Albacete v Cultural Leonesa – 0-0 in the 90th minute.

😂 Cultural Leonesa boss Ruben De La Barrera is sent to the stands for intercepting an Albacete counter-attack.

👟 Great touch, tbf.

(📹: @LaLiga) pic.twitter.com/jVu4DW86OO

— BetVictor (@BetVictor) March 26, 2018