Provocado por torcedor do River, ex-técnico do Boca discute nos EUA

Guillermo Barros Schelotto, hoje no Los Angeles Galaxy, repreendeu homem que o incomodava nas arquibancadas relembrando derrota na final da Libertadores

Por Da redação
access_time 30 maio 2019, 14h39 - Publicado em 30 maio 2019, 13h48

"O que você está fazendo é uma idiotice”, advertiu Schelotto (Reprodução/Twitter)

A vitória do River Plate sobre o rival Boca Juniors na final da Libertadores de 2018, em Madri, será motivo de provocações eternas em Buenos Aires ou em qualquer lugar onde houver torcedores dos dois gigantes argentinos. E nem mesmo nos Estados Unidos, onde dirige o Los Angeles Galaxy desde janeiro, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, ídolo boquense como atleta e treinador do time na final continental, conseguiu escapar das gozações.

Schelotto deixava tranquilamente o gramado do Kansas City após uma vitória por 2 a 0 na Major League Soccer nesta quarta-feira 29, quando começou a ouvir os recados do torcedor do River. “El Mellizo” (o Gêmeo, como é apelidado, por ter um irmão idêntico, seu auxiliar Gustavo), então, não se conteve e foi cobrar respeito do homem, que gravou o incidente com uma câmera de celular.

“O respeito se ganha com cada ação. O que você está fazendo é uma idiotice”, afirmou o ex-treinador do Boca. O torcedor do River, então, retrucou mostrando três dedos, em referência ao placar de 3 a 1 no Santiago Bernabéu… “Igual quando você disse que não tínhamos colhões para ganhar finais”, disse, recordando frase de Schelotto, ainda como jogador, depois de eliminar o River na semifinal da Libertadores de 2004.

O vídeo se encerra com a discussão ainda em andamento. O Los Angeles Galaxy de Schelotto é o segundo colocado da Conferência Oeste da MLS, com 28 pontos, seis a menos que o rival local, o Los Angeles FC.

  • Jogadores do River Plate comemoram após a conquista do tetracampeonato da Copa Libertadores da América - 09/12/2018

    1/47 Jogadores do River Plate comemoram após a conquista do tetracampeonato da Copa Libertadores da América - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

  • Jogadores do River Plate comemoram após a conquista do tetracampeonato da Copa Libertadores da América - 09/12/2018

    2/47 Jogadores do River Plate comemoram após a conquista do tetracampeonato da Copa Libertadores da América - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

  • Jogadores do River Plate comemoram após a conquista do tetracampeonato da Copa Libertadores da América - 09/12/2018

    3/47 Jogadores do River Plate comemoram após a conquista do tetracampeonato da Copa Libertadores da América - 09/12/2018 (Javier Barbancho/Reuters)

  • Gonzalo Martinez do River Plate comemora terceiro gol da partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    4/47 Gonzalo Martinez do River Plate comemora terceiro gol da partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Juan Medina/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Juan Medina

  • Carlos Izquierdoz do Boca Juniors reage ao terceiro gol do River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    5/47 Carlos Izquierdoz do Boca Juniors reage ao terceiro gol do River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Javier Barbancho/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Carlos Izquierdoz looks dejected as River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

  • Juan Quintero do River Plate comemora segundo gol da partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    6/47 Juan Quintero do River Plate comemora segundo gol da partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Juan Medina/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Juan Quintero celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina

  • Juan Quintero do River Plate marca segundo gol da partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    7/47 Juan Quintero do River Plate marca segundo gol da partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Paul Hanna/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Juan Quintero scores their second goal REUTERS/Paul Hanna

  • Milton Casco do River Plate durante jogada contra Nahitan Nandez do Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    8/47 Milton Casco do River Plate durante jogada contra Nahitan Nandez do Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Javier Barbancho/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Milton Casco in action with Boca Juniors' Nahitan Nandez REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

  • Ramon Abila do Boca Juniors disputa a bola com Javier Pinola do River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    9/47 Ramon Abila do Boca Juniors disputa a bola com Javier Pinola do River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Ramon Abila in action with River Plate's Javier Pinola REUTERS/Sergio Perez

  • Julio Buffarini do Boca Juniors durante jogada contra Enzo Perez do River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    10/47 Julio Buffarini do Boca Juniors durante jogada contra Enzo Perez do River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Julio Buffarini in action with River Plate's Enzo Perez REUTERS/Sergio Perez

  • Ignacio Fernandez do River Plate recebe cartão amarelo do Juíz Andres Cunha em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    11/47 Ignacio Fernandez do River Plate recebe cartão amarelo do Juíz Andres Cunha em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Paul Hanna/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Ignacio Fernandez is shown a yellow card by referee Andres Cunha REUTERS/Paul Hanna

  • Lucas Pratto do River Plate comemora seu primeiro gol em partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    12/47 Lucas Pratto do River Plate comemora seu primeiro gol em partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Lucas Pratto celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez

  • Lucas Pratto do River Plate comemora seu primeiro gol em partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    13/47 Lucas Pratto do River Plate comemora seu primeiro gol em partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Lucas Pratto celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez

  • 14. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Carlos Izquierdoz do Boca Juniors e Jonatan Maidana do River colidem durante jogada em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    14/47 Carlos Izquierdoz do Boca Juniors e Jonatan Maidana do River colidem durante jogada em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Juan Medina/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Carlos Izquierdoz and River Plate's Jonatan Maidana down injured after clashing heads REUTERS/Juan Medina

  • 15. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Ramon Abila do Boca Juniors substitui Dario Benedetto em partida contra o River em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    15/47 Ramon Abila do Boca Juniors substitui Dario Benedetto em partida contra o River em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Ramon Abila comes on as a substitute to replace Dario Benedetto REUTERS/Sergio Perez

  • 16. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Gonzalo Martinez reage durante partida contra o Boca Juniors no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    16/47 Gonzalo Martinez reage durante partida contra o Boca Juniors no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez reacts REUTERS/Sergio Perez

  • 17. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors recebe cartão amarelo do Juíz Andres Cunha durante partida contra o River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    17/47 Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors recebe cartão amarelo do Juíz Andres Cunha durante partida contra o River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Juan Medina/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez is shown a yellow card by referee Andres Cunha REUTERS/Juan Medina

  • 18. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Dario Benedetto do Boca Juniors comemora com Cristian Pavon seu primeiro gol em partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    18/47 Dario Benedetto do Boca Juniors comemora com Cristian Pavon seu primeiro gol em partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Juan Medina/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto celebrates scoring their first goal with Cristian Pavon REUTERS/Juan Medina

  • 19. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Dario Benedetto do Boca Juniors comemora seu primeiro gol em partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    19/47 Dario Benedetto do Boca Juniors comemora seu primeiro gol em partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Juan Medina/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina

  • 20. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Dario Benedetto do Boca Juniors marca seu primeiro gol em partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    20/47 Dario Benedetto do Boca Juniors marca seu primeiro gol em partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto scores their first goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez

  • 21. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors disputa a bola com Exequiel Palacios do River Plate durante partida em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    21/47 Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors disputa a bola com Exequiel Palacios do River Plate durante partida em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Paul Hanna/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez in action with River Plate's Exequiel Palacios REUTERS/Paul Hanna

  • 22. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors tenta marcar gol durante partida contra o River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    22/47 Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors tenta marcar gol durante partida contra o River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Juan Medina/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez shoots at goal REUTERS/Juan Medina

  • 23. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors reage durante partida contra o River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    23/47 Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors reage durante partida contra o River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Javier Barbancho/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez reacts REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

  • 24. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Dario Benedetto do Boca Juniors durante jogada contra Exequiel Palacios do River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    24/47 Dario Benedetto do Boca Juniors durante jogada contra Exequiel Palacios do River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Javier Barbancho/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto in action with River Plate's Exequiel Palacios REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

  • 25. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Leonardo Ponzio do River Plate e Pablo Perez Boca Juniors disputam a bola durante partida em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    25/47 Leonardo Ponzio do River Plate e Pablo Perez Boca Juniors disputam a bola durante partida em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Javier Soriano/AFP)

    River Plate's Leonardo Ponzio (L) and Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez vie for the ball during the second leg match of their all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on December 9, 2018. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)

  • 26. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Juíz Andres Cunha fala com Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors durante partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    26/47 Juíz Andres Cunha fala com Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors durante partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Referee Andres Cunha talks to Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez REUTERS/Sergio Perez

  • 27. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Franco Armino do River Plate realiza defesa durante partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    27/47 Franco Armino do River Plate realiza defesa durante partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Paul Hanna/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Franco Armani in action REUTERS/Paul Hanna

  • 28. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Leonardo Ponzio do River Plate recebe cartão amarelo do Juíz Andres Cunha durante partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    28/47 Leonardo Ponzio do River Plate recebe cartão amarelo do Juíz Andres Cunha durante partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Juan Medina/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Leonardo Ponzio is shown a yellow card by referee Andres Cunha REUTERS/Juan Medina

  • 29. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Jonatan Maidana do River Plate reage durante partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    29/47 Jonatan Maidana do River Plate reage durante partida contra o Boca Juniors em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Javier Barbancho/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Jonatan Maidana reacts REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

  • 30. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Lucas Olaza do Boca Juniors e Ignacio Fernandez do River Plate disputam a bola durante partida em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    30/47 Lucas Olaza do Boca Juniors e Ignacio Fernandez do River Plate disputam a bola durante partida em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Javier Soriano/AFP)

    Boca Juniors' Uruguayan Lucas Olaza (R) and River Plate's Ignacio Fernandez vie for the ball during the second leg match of their all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on December 9, 2018. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)

  • 31. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors cai no chão durante partida contra o River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    31/47 Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors cai no chão durante partida contra o River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Paul Hanna/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez down injured REUTERS/Paul Hanna

  • 32. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Enzo Perez do River Plate domina a bola durante disputa com Cristian Pavon do Boca Juniors - 09/12/2018

    32/47 Enzo Perez do River Plate domina a bola durante disputa com Cristian Pavon do Boca Juniors - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Enzo Perez in action with Boca Juniors' Cristian Pavon REUTERS/Sergio Perez

  • 33. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Lucas Olaza do Boca Juniors disputa a bola com Ignacio Fernandez do River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    33/47 Lucas Olaza do Boca Juniors disputa a bola com Ignacio Fernandez do River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Gabriel Bouys/AFP)

    Boca Juniors' Uruguayan Lucas Olaza (L) drives the ball past River Plate's Ignacio Fernandez during the second leg match of their all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on December 9, 2018. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

  • 34. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors durante jogada contra Lucas Pratto do River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    34/47 Pablo Perez do Boca Juniors durante jogada contra Lucas Pratto do River Plate em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Javier Barbancho/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez in action with River Plate's Lucas Pratto REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

  • 35. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedor do River Plate aguarda o início da partida no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    35/47 Torcedor do River Plate aguarda o início da partida no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate fan in the stadium before the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez

  • 36. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores do River Plate aguardam o início da partida contra o Boca Juniors no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    36/47 Torcedores do River Plate aguardam o início da partida contra o Boca Juniors no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Paul Hanna/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Paul Hanna

  • 37. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores do Boca Juniors aguardam o início da partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    37/47 Torcedores do Boca Juniors aguardam o início da partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Paul Hanna/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Paul Hanna

  • 38. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores do River Plate aguardam o início da partida contra o Boca Juniors no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    38/47 Torcedores do River Plate aguardam o início da partida contra o Boca Juniors no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Sergio Perez/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate fans in the stadium before the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez

  • 39. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores argentinos aguardam o início da partida do River Plate contra o Boca Juniors no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    39/47 Torcedores argentinos aguardam o início da partida do River Plate contra o Boca Juniors no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Gabriel Bouys/AFP)

    An argentinian fan cheers at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid moments before the start of the second leg match of the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors, on December 9, 2018. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

  • 40. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores do Boca Juniors aguardam o início da partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    40/47 Torcedores do Boca Juniors aguardam o início da partida contra o River Plate no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Oscar Del Pozo/AFP)

    A fan of Boca Juniors cheers as he walks to his seat at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid just hours before the start of the second leg match of the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors, on December 9, 2018. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

  • 41. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores do River Plate e Boca Juniors começam a chegar no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    41/47 Torcedores do River Plate e Boca Juniors começam a chegar no estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Oscar Del Pozo/AFP)

    Fans start getting to their seats at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, just hours before the start of the second leg match of the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors on December 9, 2018. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

  • 42. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores do River Plate torcem pelo time fora do estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    42/47 Torcedores do River Plate torcem pelo time fora do estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Olmo Calvo/AP)

    River Plate supporters cheer ahead of the Copa Libertadores Final between River Plate and Boca Juniors in Madrid, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Tens of thousands of Boca and River fans are in the city for the "superclasico" at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Olmo Calvo)

  • 43. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores do River Plate torcem pelo time fora do estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018

    43/47 Torcedores do River Plate torcem pelo time fora do estádio Santiago Bernabéu em Madri, Espanha - 09/12/2018 (Susana Vera/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate fans outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera

  • 44. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores do Boca Juniors torcem pelo time nos arredores do estádio La Boca em Buenos Aires, Argentina - 09/12/2018

    44/47 Torcedores do Boca Juniors torcem pelo time nos arredores do estádio La Boca em Buenos Aires, Argentina - 09/12/2018 (Agustin Marcarian/Reuters)

    Copa Libertadores Final - Fans watch River Plate v Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors fans ahead of the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Boca Juniors REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

  • 45. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores do Boca Juniors torcem pelo time nos arredores do estádio La Boca em Buenos Aires, Argentina - 09/12/2018

    45/47 Torcedores do Boca Juniors torcem pelo time nos arredores do estádio La Boca em Buenos Aires, Argentina - 09/12/2018 (Agustin Marcarian/Reuters)

    Copa Libertadores Final - Fans watch River Plate v Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors fans ahead of the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Boca Juniors REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

  • 46. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores do Boca Juniors torcem pelo time nos arredores do estádio La Boca em Buenos Aires, Argentina - 09/12/2018

    46/47 Torcedores do Boca Juniors torcem pelo time nos arredores do estádio La Boca em Buenos Aires, Argentina - 09/12/2018 (Alberto Raggio/AFP)

    Fans of Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires' La Boca neighbourhood cheer for their team before the start of the second leg match of the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final against River Plate to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 9, 2018. - The second leg is held at the home of Real Madrid following the controversial decision of South America's football federation, CONMEBOL, to take the fixture out of Argentina following an attack by River Plate fans on the Boca Juniors team bus. (Photo by Alberto RAGGIO / AFP)

  • 47. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
    Torcedores do Boca Juniors torcem pelo time nos arredores do estádio La Boca em Buenos Aires, Argentina - 09/12/2018

    47/47 Torcedores do Boca Juniors torcem pelo time nos arredores do estádio La Boca em Buenos Aires, Argentina - 09/12/2018 (Agustin Marcarian/Reuters)

    Copa Libertadores Final - Fans watch River Plate v Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors fans ahead of the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Boca Juniors REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

