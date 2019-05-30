Provocado por torcedor do River, ex-técnico do Boca discute nos EUA

46/47 Torcedores do Boca Juniors torcem pelo time nos arredores do estádio La Boca em Buenos Aires, Argentina - 09/12/2018 (Alberto Raggio/AFP)

Fans of Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires' La Boca neighbourhood cheer for their team before the start of the second leg match of the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final against River Plate to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 9, 2018. - The second leg is held at the home of Real Madrid following the controversial decision of South America's football federation, CONMEBOL, to take the fixture out of Argentina following an attack by River Plate fans on the Boca Juniors team bus. (Photo by Alberto RAGGIO / AFP)