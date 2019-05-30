Provocado por torcedor do River, ex-técnico do Boca discute nos EUA

A vitória do River Plate sobre o rival Boca Juniors na final da Libertadores de 2018, em Madri, será motivo de provocações eternas em Buenos Aires ou em qualquer lugar onde houver torcedores dos dois gigantes argentinos. E nem mesmo nos Estados Unidos, onde dirige o Los Angeles Galaxy desde janeiro, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, ídolo boquense como atleta e treinador do time na final continental, conseguiu escapar das gozações.
Schelotto deixava tranquilamente o gramado do Kansas City após uma vitória por 2 a 0 na Major League Soccer nesta quarta-feira 29, quando começou a ouvir os recados do torcedor do River. “El Mellizo” (o Gêmeo, como é apelidado, por ter um irmão idêntico, seu auxiliar Gustavo), então, não se conteve e foi cobrar respeito do homem, que gravou o incidente com uma câmera de celular.
“O respeito se ganha com cada ação. O que você está fazendo é uma idiotice”, afirmou o ex-treinador do Boca. O torcedor do River, então, retrucou mostrando três dedos, em referência ao placar de 3 a 1 no Santiago Bernabéu… “Igual quando você disse que não tínhamos colhões para ganhar finais”, disse, recordando frase de Schelotto, ainda como jogador, depois de eliminar o River na semifinal da Libertadores de 2004.
O vídeo se encerra com a discussão ainda em andamento. O Los Angeles Galaxy de Schelotto é o segundo colocado da Conferência Oeste da MLS, com 28 pontos, seis a menos que o rival local, o Los Angeles FC.
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Carlos Izquierdoz looks dejected as River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Juan Quintero celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Juan Quintero scores their second goal REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Milton Casco in action with Boca Juniors' Nahitan Nandez REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Ramon Abila in action with River Plate's Javier Pinola REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Julio Buffarini in action with River Plate's Enzo Perez REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Ignacio Fernandez is shown a yellow card by referee Andres Cunha REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Lucas Pratto celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Lucas Pratto celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez
14. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Carlos Izquierdoz and River Plate's Jonatan Maidana down injured after clashing heads REUTERS/Juan Medina
15. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Ramon Abila comes on as a substitute to replace Dario Benedetto REUTERS/Sergio Perez
16. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez reacts REUTERS/Sergio Perez
17. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez is shown a yellow card by referee Andres Cunha REUTERS/Juan Medina
18. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto celebrates scoring their first goal with Cristian Pavon REUTERS/Juan Medina
19. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
20. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto scores their first goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez
21. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez in action with River Plate's Exequiel Palacios REUTERS/Paul Hanna
22. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez shoots at goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
23. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez reacts REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
24. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Dario Benedetto in action with River Plate's Exequiel Palacios REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
25. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
River Plate's Leonardo Ponzio (L) and Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez vie for the ball during the second leg match of their all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on December 9, 2018. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)
26. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Referee Andres Cunha talks to Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez REUTERS/Sergio Perez
27. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Franco Armani in action REUTERS/Paul Hanna
28. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Leonardo Ponzio is shown a yellow card by referee Andres Cunha REUTERS/Juan Medina
29. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Jonatan Maidana reacts REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
30. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors' Uruguayan Lucas Olaza (R) and River Plate's Ignacio Fernandez vie for the ball during the second leg match of their all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on December 9, 2018. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP)
31. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez down injured REUTERS/Paul Hanna
32. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate's Enzo Perez in action with Boca Juniors' Cristian Pavon REUTERS/Sergio Perez
33. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors' Uruguayan Lucas Olaza (L) drives the ball past River Plate's Ignacio Fernandez during the second leg match of their all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, on December 9, 2018. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)
34. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors' Pablo Perez in action with River Plate's Lucas Pratto REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
35. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate fan in the stadium before the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez
36. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Paul Hanna
37. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Paul Hanna
38. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate fans in the stadium before the match REUTERS/Sergio Perez
39. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
An argentinian fan cheers at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid moments before the start of the second leg match of the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors, on December 9, 2018. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
40. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
A fan of Boca Juniors cheers as he walks to his seat at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid just hours before the start of the second leg match of the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors, on December 9, 2018. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
41. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Fans start getting to their seats at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, just hours before the start of the second leg match of the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors on December 9, 2018. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
42. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
River Plate supporters cheer ahead of the Copa Libertadores Final between River Plate and Boca Juniors in Madrid, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Tens of thousands of Boca and River fans are in the city for the "superclasico" at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Olmo Calvo)
43. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Soccer Football - Copa Libertadores Final - Second Leg - River Plate v Boca Juniors - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 9, 2018 River Plate fans outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera
44. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Copa Libertadores Final - Fans watch River Plate v Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors fans ahead of the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Boca Juniors REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
45. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Copa Libertadores Final - Fans watch River Plate v Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors fans ahead of the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Boca Juniors REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
46. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Fans of Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires' La Boca neighbourhood cheer for their team before the start of the second leg match of the all-Argentine Copa Libertadores final against River Plate to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 9, 2018. - The second leg is held at the home of Real Madrid following the controversial decision of South America's football federation, CONMEBOL, to take the fixture out of Argentina following an attack by River Plate fans on the Boca Juniors team bus. (Photo by Alberto RAGGIO / AFP)
47. Libertadores - River Plate x Boca Juniors
Copa Libertadores Final - Fans watch River Plate v Boca Juniors, Buenos Aires, Argentina - December 9, 2018 Boca Juniors fans ahead of the Copa Libertadores match between River Plate and Boca Juniors REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian