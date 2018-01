Jogador da seleção de Honduras morre aos 29 anos

Heartbreaking news for us to learn of this morning. Our former player Juan Carlos Garcia has passed away aged 29. Our thoughts are with Juan Carlos’ family and friends at this terribly sad time. We will hold a minute’s silence in Juan Carlos’ honour ahead of Saturday’s match with Peterborough United. #wafc

