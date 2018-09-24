Group 21 Copy 4 Created with Sketch.
Fotos: os looks mais chamativos do Fifa The Best 2018

Daniel Alves e Ronaldinho ousaram no figurino na festa que coroou Luka Modric e Marta, em Londres

Por da Redação
access_time 24 set 2018, 18h01 - Publicado em 24 set 2018, 18h00

Daniel Alves posou com a namorada, Joana Sanz (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

A cerimônia do Fifa ‘The Best’ 2018 realizada nesta segunda-feira coroou o croata Luka Modric e a brasileira Martacomo os melhores de 2018 e, como de costume, apresentou looks ousados no chamado “tapete verde”. Como de costume, um dos que mais chamaram a atenção foi o lateral direito Daniel Alves, do Paris Saint Germain, vestindo um terno com detalhes de asas.

O sempre irreverente Ronaldinho Gaúcho caprichou no terno listrado, mas roubou a cena nos acessórios: um boné branco e óculos escuros. Outros ousaram nas cores: o zagueiro espanhol Sérgio Ramos vestiu um smoking branco, enquanto o belga Eden Hazard apostou na cor vinho. Já os campeões da noite optaram por roupas menos chocantes. 

Confira os principais looks dos atletas no Fifa ‘The Best’:

  • 1. Marta - FIFA The Best
    Jogadora brasileira Marta Vieira da Silva chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018

    1/11 Jogadora brasileira Marta Vieira da Silva chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018 (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil arrives on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

  • 2. Luka Modric - FIFA The Best
    Luka Modric do Real Madri chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018

    2/11 Luka Modric do Real Madri chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018 (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Luka Modric of Real Madrid arrives on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

  • 3. Mohamed Salah - FIFA The Best
    Mohamed Salah do Liverpool chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018

    3/11 Mohamed Salah do Liverpool chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018 (John Sibley/Reuters)

  • 4. Ronaldinho - FIFA The Best
    Ronaldinho comparece a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018

    4/11 Ronaldinho comparece a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018 (John Sibley/Reuters)

  • 5. Daniel Alves - FIFA The Best
    Daniel Alves do Paris Saint German chega com Joana Sanz a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018

    5/11 Daniel Alves do Paris Saint German chega com Joana Sanz a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018 (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

    LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Dani Alves of Paris Saint-Germain (L) and Joana Sanz arrive on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

  • 6. Gianni Infantino - FIFA The Best
    Presidente da FIFA Gianni Infantino chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018

    6/11 Presidente da FIFA Gianni Infantino chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018 (Adrian Dennis/AFP)

  • 7. Sergio Ramos e Ronaldo - FIFA The Best
    Sergio Ramos do Real Madri cumprimenta o ex-jogador Ronaldo na premiação The Best da FIFA - 24/09/2018

    7/11 Sergio Ramos do Real Madri cumprimenta o ex-jogador Ronaldo na premiação The Best da FIFA - 24/09/2018 (John Sibley/Reuters)

    Soccer Football - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Royal Festival Hall, London, Britain - September 24, 2018 Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Ronaldo before the start of the awards Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

  • 8. Kylian Mbappe - FIFA The Best
    Kylian Mbappe do Paris Saint Germain chega com seu pai Wilfried Mbappe na premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018

    8/11 Kylian Mbappe do Paris Saint Germain chega com seu pai Wilfried Mbappe na premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018 (John Sibley/Reuters)

  • 9. Marcelo - FIFA The Best
    Marcelo do Real Madri chega com sua esposa Clarisse Alves e seus filhos na premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018

    9/11 Marcelo do Real Madri chega com sua esposa Clarisse Alves e seus filhos na premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018 (John Sibley/Reuters)

  • 10. Eden Hazard - FIFA The Best
    Eden Hazard do Chelsea chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018

    10/11 Eden Hazard do Chelsea chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018 (John Sibley/Reuters)

  • 11. Cafu - FIFA The Best
    Ex-jogador Cafu chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018

    11/11 Ex-jogador Cafu chega a premiação The Best da FIFA em Londres, Inglaterra - 24/09/2018 (John Sibley/Reuters)

