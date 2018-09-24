Fotos: os looks mais chamativos do Fifa The Best 2018

A cerimônia do Fifa ‘The Best’ 2018 realizada nesta segunda-feira coroou o croata Luka Modric e a brasileira Martacomo os melhores de 2018 e, como de costume, apresentou looks ousados no chamado “tapete verde”. Como de costume, um dos que mais chamaram a atenção foi o lateral direito Daniel Alves, do Paris Saint Germain, vestindo um terno com detalhes de asas.
O sempre irreverente Ronaldinho Gaúcho caprichou no terno listrado, mas roubou a cena nos acessórios: um boné branco e óculos escuros. Outros ousaram nas cores: o zagueiro espanhol Sérgio Ramos vestiu um smoking branco, enquanto o belga Eden Hazard apostou na cor vinho. Já os campeões da noite optaram por roupas menos chocantes.
Confira os principais looks dos atletas no Fifa ‘The Best’:
-
1. Marta - FIFA The Best
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Marta Vieira da Silva of Brazil arrives on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
-
2. Luka Modric - FIFA The Best
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Luka Modric of Real Madrid arrives on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
-
3. Mohamed Salah - FIFA The Best
-
4. Ronaldinho - FIFA The Best
-
5. Daniel Alves - FIFA The Best
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Dani Alves of Paris Saint-Germain (L) and Joana Sanz arrive on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards at Royal Festival Hall on September 24, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
-
6. Gianni Infantino - FIFA The Best
-
7. Sergio Ramos e Ronaldo - FIFA The Best
Soccer Football - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Royal Festival Hall, London, Britain - September 24, 2018 Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Ronaldo before the start of the awards Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
-
8. Kylian Mbappe - FIFA The Best
-
9. Marcelo - FIFA The Best
-
10. Eden Hazard - FIFA The Best
-
11. Cafu - FIFA The Best