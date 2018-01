Drible de Neymar impressiona até colegas de profissão

#Repost @neymarjr (@get_repost) . . . This skill from Neymar is 🔥🔥🔥 Will we see him pull this off in Russia at #WorldCup? #Neymar #PSG #Skills #Brazil #football #soccer

A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup) on Jan 15, 2018 at 1:40pm PST