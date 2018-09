Vídeo de Maduro em restaurante famoso da Turquia gera revolta

View this post on Instagram

YOU FASCIST PRICK! This @nusr_et (Salt Bae) guy is a horrible human being! First he disrespects the Cuban community by taking a picture by a mural of Fidel Castro emulating the son of a bitch! Now he shits over Venezuelans by making a meal for Nicholas Maduro! Hey Salt Bae what about you take some of your food, hey the leftovers even, and donate it to the people of Venezuela who happen to be STARVING due to your buddy Maduro! You sir are such a disappointment! This is the second time he offends two of the largest communities in Miami. We should stand up for what's right and show that jerk that we will not tolerate such disrespect. He can believe whatever he wants politicaly, but he should at the very minimum take in consideration the thousands of people that visit his restaurant and in turn provide for his wealthy and extravagant lifestyle. #saltbae #miamifood #miami #saltlife #salt #miifoodie #peroletmetellyou #perofriday #downtownmiami #podcast #spanglish #douche #douchebag @onlyindade @only.in.hialeah.305 @oye_dairon