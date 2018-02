Todos a bordo de avião que caiu em Moscou estão mortos

Saratov Airlines flight #6W703 has crashed about 5-6 minutes after take off from Domodedovo Airport in Moscow.

During the last seconds before it crashed the aircraft was falling with up to 22,000 feet per minute.

The aircraft involved was a 7 year old Antonov An-148. pic.twitter.com/0ENfhyI9Ts

— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 11, 2018