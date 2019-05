Temporada de escaladas no Everest registra 11ª morte

View this post on Instagram

Summit!!! . So that was completely insane! I stood on top of the world for the 3rd time on the morning of May 23rd, 2019. More importantly, we all made to the summit and back, safe. . I have a lot to say and share. I cannot believe what I saw up there. Death. Carnage. Chaos. Lineups. Dead bodies on the route and in tents at camp 4. People who I tried to turn back who ended up dying. People being dragged down. Walking over bodies. Everything you read in the sensational headlines all played out on our summit night. . On a more positive note: The 4 Arab women, totally crushed it up there. How you climb is as important that you climb and they all graciously made it to the top of the world. . I shot it all. And I mean all of it. The 'Dream of Everest' is going to be a heck of a ride of a documentary. I pushed myself as hard as I could and never stopped filming. I even jumped up on the knife edge ridge to get the shots of the team on the Hillary Step. It was crazy, over 200 people climbing that night, but totally under control and I can't thank @sherpapk enough for keeping up with the shooting pace and honestly, for keeping me alive by being my safety rigger and climbing partner. I love you man. . To all the Sherpas, my personal Sherpa team, the guides at Madison Mountaineering – all of this is possible because of you. We are nothing without you and all summits are possible because of you. 🙏🏼 . I'm down. I'm safe. And there is a lot more to come! . Totally wild adventure! So grateful to be back at basecamp. . @monakshahab @nellyattar @joyceazzam7s @alharthynoor – SO PROUD of what you've all accomplished. No one supported us with this documentary. No one. And we made it happen. Thank you for trusting me with your stories. The best is yet to come! . #Everest #Summit #topoftheworld #8848 #Everest2019