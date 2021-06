Rainha Elizabeth II vai receber Joe Biden em Windsor no dia 13

The Queen is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952, when she was 25 years old.

Her Majesty has celebrated her Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees. #HM70 #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/jVPn7T6lCe

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 2, 2021