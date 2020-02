Primeira vacina contra novo coronavírus pode estar pronta em 18 meses

Researchers from around the world are meeting at @WHO for a research & innovation forum on #COVID19. The first vaccine could be ready in 18 months, In the meantime, there's a lot we can do to prevent transmission and prepare for any further spread.https://t.co/7uXYj2KxF3

Publicidade

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 11, 2020