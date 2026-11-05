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Pete Hegseth pode pagar o pato por derrota republicana e já se fala em impeachment

Secretário de Defesa é o principal encarregado da guerra no Irã, apontada por J.D. Vance como motivo do fiasco; deputado apresenta processo na Câmara

Por Amanda Péchy Materia seguir SEGUIR Materia seguir SEGUINDO 5 nov 2026, 09h57
Homem de meia-idade, cabelo grisalho penteado para trás, terno azul-marinho, camisa branca e gravata listrada, gesticula com as mãos abertas. Ele está em frente a um fundo azul com o logotipo da OTAN e uma bandeira dos EUA parcialmente visível BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JUNE 18: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (not seen) deliver joint statements ahead of the NATO Defence Ministers Meeting at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 18, 2026. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
O secretário de Defesa dos EUA, Pete Hegseth, ala à imprensa antes da Reunião de Ministros da Defesa da Otan, em Bruxelas. 18/06 (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu/Getty Images)
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Pete Hegseth pode pagar o pato por derrota republicana e já se fala em impeachment Priorize VEJA no Google

Enquanto os republicanos dão início à autópsia após a acachapante derrota nas eleições de meio de mandato dos Estados Unidos, cada vez mais dedos apontam para o secretário de Defesa, Pete Hegseth. Apesar do apoio de Donald Trump, o ex-militar é o principal encarregado da guerra contra o Irã, apontada tanto pelo presidente americano quanto seu vice, J.D. Vance, como a causa maior do fiasco nas midterms.

O motivo da nossa derrota foi a guerra. O próprio presidente disse isso ontem à noite”, disse Vance, referindo-se ao conflito desencadeado pelos ataques ordenados por Trump e pelo primeiro-ministro de Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, contra o Irã em fevereiro. Na publicação no X, ele também questionou se os combates valeram a pena.

Em entrevista à emissora americana CNN, um ex-alto funcionário do Pentágono afirmou que, como as operações no Irã foram conduzidas pelo Departamento de Defesa (renomeado “Departamento de Guerra” no governo Trump), Hegseth deveria assumir a responsabilidade pelos resultados eleitorais da terça-feira 3. “A mudança de narrativa está começando”, disse a fonte.

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“Se o presidente realmente quer que alguém assuma a responsabilidade por isso, essa pessoa é Pete Hegseth”, acrescentou um republicano próximo à Casa Branca em entrevista à CNN. “Desde o início, Pete tem sido desonesto ou, no mínimo, impreciso — e nenhuma das duas coisas é aceitável — no que diz respeito a cronogramas, metas e objetivos.”

Impeachment e investigações

Hegseth tem sido uma figura polarizadora na política americana, chegando a criar inimizades até mesmo dentro do próprio Partido Republicano. Um de seus correligionários, o senador Thom Tillis afirmou ao canal CBS News na noite de terça-feira que o secretário enfrentaria um “acerto de contas” e que sua relação tensa com os parlamentares prejudicou os esforços do governo Trump para aprovar, no Congresso, um pacote de gastos com defesa de US$ 1,5 trilhão.

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O deputado Thomas Massie, republicano do Kentucky, já apresentou oito acusações para um processo de impeachment contra Hegseth e planeja forçar, em breve, uma votação na Câmara sobre o afastamento do secretário. Segundo a CNN, deputados do Congresso americano podem votar o impeachment do chefe do Pentágono já na próxima semana.

Além disso, os democratas, quando tomarem a maioria no Congresso em janeiro, prometeram investigar Hegseth e sua gestão à frente do Pentágono. Estão à mesa diversos temas: desde a condução do conflito com o Irã até o expurgo de altos oficiais militares, incluindo o presidente do Estado-Maior Conjunto, além da política em relação à Ucrânia e os ataques do Exército contra embarcações suspeitas de narcotráfico em águas latino-americanas.

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Trump tem defendido Hegseth repetidamente. Ao ser questionado por repórteres, na quarta-feira, se cogitava substituí-lo, respondeu: “Não. Acho que ele está fazendo um trabalho muito bom”. A reportagem da TV CNN indicou que o presidente disse a assessores que tentaria resistir às tentativas de impeachment de seu secretário e de eventuais aberturas de investigações contra ele.

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TAGS:
Donald Trump
Eleições nos Estados Unidos
Estados Unidos
Governo do Irã
Guerra
J.D. Vance
Oriente Médio
Partido Democrata
Partido Republicano
Teerã
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