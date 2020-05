OMS será avaliada por sua gestão da pandemia da Covid-19

"Dark & difficult days may lie ahead.

But guided by science, together we will overcome.

Let hope be the antidote to fear.

Let solidarity be the antidote to division.

Let our shared humanity be the antidote to our shared threat.

Now, more than ever"-@DrTedros#COVID19 #WHA73

— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 19, 2020