Morre no Reino Unido mulher piloto da II Guerra Mundial

More awful news. RIP Mary Ellis. A legend of the Air Transport Auxiliary. Over 1000 aircraft; 76 different types and over 400 Spitfires alone. I hope you’re enjoying a well-earned sherry up there with Joy Lofthouse again. Blue skies Ma’am #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/1v0yCbniJG

— Mike Ling MBE (Red 3) (@MikeLingPilot) July 25, 2018