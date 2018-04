Martin Luther King: a trajetória do homem que mudou os EUA para sempre

13/24 Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. junto de outros líderes de direitos civis na varanda do Hotel Lorraine, um dia antes de ser assassinado no mesmo local - 02/04/1968 (//AP)

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stands with other civil rights leaders on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., on April 3, 1968, a day before he was assassinated at approximately the same place. From left are Hosea Williams, Jesse Jackson, King, and Ralph Abernathy. The 39-year-old Nobel Laureate was the father of non-violence in the 1960s American civil rights movement. King is honored with a national U.S. holiday celebrated in January. (AP Photo)