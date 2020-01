Irã diz que europeus cederam a ‘bullying’ de Trump na questão nuclear

Appeasement confirmed.

Publicidade

E3 sold out remnants of #JCPOA to avoid new Trump tariffs.

It won't work my friends. You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully?

If you want to sell your integrity, go ahead. But DO NOT assume high moral/legal ground.

YOU DON'T HAVE IT. pic.twitter.com/tePZhN2E4X

Publicidade

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 16, 2020