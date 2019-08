Groenlândia perdeu 11 bilhões de toneladas de camada de gelo em um dia

The #Greenland #icesheet starts August as it ended July – 11 Gigatonnes lost on 1st: highest daily total of the #melt season so far

Melt season should ramp down over the month but forecast shows warm period continuing next few dayshttps://t.co/R2dc4Kkjgl pic.twitter.com/D1g7gD1kVx

— Ruth Mottram (@ruth_mottram) August 2, 2019