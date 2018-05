França reprova declarações de Trump sobre uso de armas

Trump at #NRAConvention cites 2015 Paris, France attack that killed 130 people, says it wouldn't happen here because we have guns, but he never mentions the 851 people injured and 58 killed in the Las Vegas attack last October in gun-toting America. pic.twitter.com/LdQIgHgJFS

— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 4, 2018