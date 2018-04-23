Group 21 Copy 4 Created with Sketch.
Assine
Mundo

Ex-presidente George H. W. Bush é internado um dia após funeral de esposa

Ex-presidente está hospitalizado em Houston com infecção que se espalhou para o sangue

Por Da Redação
access_time 23 abr 2018, 22h37 - Publicado em 23 abr 2018, 22h02

A ex-primeira-dama Barbara Bush ao lado do ex-presidente George Bush, em 2012 (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

O ex-presidente dos Estados Unidos George H. W. Bush foi internado em um hospital de Houston no domingo após contrair uma infecção que se espalhou para o sangue, disse um porta-voz da família nesta segunda-feira (23). Bush, de 93 anos, foi internado no Houston Methodist Hospital um dia após o funeral de sua esposa, Barbara Bush.

Veja também

“Ele está respondendo a tratamentos e parece estar se recuperando”, disse o porta-voz Jim McGrath em um comunicado.

  • 1. George H.W.Bush
    George Herbert Walker Bush é fotografado com o ministro da Justiça, Baxter Stewart, e sua esposa Barbara Bush - 30/01/1976

    1/6 George Herbert Walker Bush é fotografado com o ministro da Justiça, Baxter Stewart, e sua esposa Barbara Bush - 30/01/1976 (//AFP)

    George Herbert Walker Bush é fotografado com o ministro da Justiça, Baxter Stewart, e sua esposa Barbara Bush - 30/01/1976

  • 2. Barbara Bush ao lado do filho George W. Bush e do marido George Bush, em 1955
    Barbara Bush ao lado do filho George W. Bush e do marido George Bush, em 1955

    2/6 Barbara Bush ao lado do filho George W. Bush e do marido George Bush, em 1955 (Newsmakers/Getty Images)

    374942 07: (FILE PHOTO) George W. Bush (C) poses with father George Bush and his mother Barbara Bush in Rye, New York, summer 1955. George W. Bush is currently campaigning for the Republican party for the presidential election in November 2000. (Photo by Newsmakers)

  • 3. Barbara Bush e George Bush posam ao lado do filho, presidente George W. Bush e da primeira-dama Laura Bush, em 2004
    Barbara Bush e George Bush posam ao lado do filho, presidente George W. Bush e da primeira-dama Laura Bush, em 2004

    3/6 Barbara Bush e George Bush posam ao lado do filho, presidente George W. Bush e da primeira-dama Laura Bush, em 2004 (Brett Coomer/Getty Images)

    HOUSTON - JUNE 12: Former President George H.W. Bush, center, and First Lady Barbara Bush, stand with their son, President George W. Bush, and First Lady Laura Bush as they are introduced at the opening of the elder Bush's 80th birthday celebration Saturday, June 12, 2004, in Houston. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images)

  • 4. astros-internacionais-carnaval-3-original.jpeg
    A ex-primeira dama dos EUA e mãe do ex-presidente George Bush, Barbara Bush na Sapucaí, em 2002.

    4/6 A ex-primeira dama dos EUA e mãe do ex-presidente George Bush, Barbara Bush na Sapucaí, em 2002. (//AP)

  • 5. Barbara Bush conversa com o presidente Barack Obama e a primeira-dama Michelle Obama, em 2013
    Barbara Bush conversa com o presidente Barack Obama e a primeira-dama Michelle Obama, em 2013

    5/6 Barbara Bush conversa com o presidente Barack Obama e a primeira-dama Michelle Obama, em 2013 (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

    DALLAS, TX - APRIL 25: (L-R) First lady Michelle Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush and former President George H.W. Bush attend the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. The Bush library, which is located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, with more than 70 million pages of paper records, 43,000 artifacts, 200 million emails and four million digital photographs, will be opened to the public on May 1, 2013. The library is the 13th presidential library in the National Archives and Records Administration system. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

  • 6. A ex-primeira-dama Barbara Bush ao lado do ex-presidente George Bush durante evento, em 2012
    A ex-primeira-dama Barbara Bush ao lado do ex-presidente George Bush, em 2012

    6/6 A ex-primeira-dama Barbara Bush ao lado do ex-presidente George Bush, em 2012 (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

    KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: Film Subject President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Mrs. Barbara Bush attend the HBO Documentary special screening of "41" on June 12, 2012 in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)

Bush cumpriu um único mandato na Casa Branca, de 1989 a 1993. Ele é pai do ex-presidente republicano George W. Bush, que governou os Estados Unidos, de 2001 a 2009, e do ex-governador da Flórida Jeb Bush, que tentou sem sucesso a nomeação republicana de 2016 para presidente.

A ex-primeira-dama Barbara Bush, única mulher americana a ver o marido e o filho empossados ​​como presidente, morreu na terça-feira passada (17) aos 92 anos.

(Com Reuters)

Notícias sobre
Comentários
Deixe um comentário

Olá, ( log out )

* A Abril não detém qualquer responsabilidade sobre os comentários postados abaixo, sendo certo que tais comentários não representam a opinião da Abril. Referidos comentários são de integral e exclusiva responsabilidade dos usuários que escreveram os respectivos comentários.

Preencha os seus dados abaixo ou clique em um ícone para log in:

Gravatar
Logotipo do WordPress.com

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta WordPress.com. Sair /  Alterar )

Foto do Google+

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Google+. Sair /  Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Twitter. Sair /  Alterar )

Foto do Facebook

Você está comentando utilizando sua conta Facebook. Sair /  Alterar )

w
Cancelar

Conectando a %s

AssineAbril.com
Veja
Veja
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 77,32
Assine
Exame
Exame
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 58,08
Assine
Superinteressante
Superinteressante
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 21,42
Assine
Claudia
Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto  Por 12x R$19,04
Assine
Casa Claudia
Casa Claudia
Promoção Relâmpago! + de 50% de Desconto  Por 12x R$20,16
Assine
Quatro Rodas
Quatro Rodas
Assine e Ganhe + 6 Meses Grátis Por 12x R$ 20,26
Assine