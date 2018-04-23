Ex-presidente George H. W. Bush é internado um dia após funeral de esposa

O ex-presidente dos Estados Unidos George H. W. Bush foi internado em um hospital de Houston no domingo após contrair uma infecção que se espalhou para o sangue, disse um porta-voz da família nesta segunda-feira (23). Bush, de 93 anos, foi internado no Houston Methodist Hospital um dia após o funeral de sua esposa, Barbara Bush.
“Ele está respondendo a tratamentos e parece estar se recuperando”, disse o porta-voz Jim McGrath em um comunicado.
George Herbert Walker Bush é fotografado com o ministro da Justiça, Baxter Stewart, e sua esposa Barbara Bush - 30/01/1976
2. Barbara Bush ao lado do filho George W. Bush e do marido George Bush, em 1955
374942 07: (FILE PHOTO) George W. Bush (C) poses with father George Bush and his mother Barbara Bush in Rye, New York, summer 1955. George W. Bush is currently campaigning for the Republican party for the presidential election in November 2000. (Photo by Newsmakers)
3. Barbara Bush e George Bush posam ao lado do filho, presidente George W. Bush e da primeira-dama Laura Bush, em 2004
HOUSTON - JUNE 12: Former President George H.W. Bush, center, and First Lady Barbara Bush, stand with their son, President George W. Bush, and First Lady Laura Bush as they are introduced at the opening of the elder Bush's 80th birthday celebration Saturday, June 12, 2004, in Houston. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Getty Images)
5. Barbara Bush conversa com o presidente Barack Obama e a primeira-dama Michelle Obama, em 2013
DALLAS, TX - APRIL 25: (L-R) First lady Michelle Obama, U.S. President Barack Obama, former first lady Barbara Bush and former President George H.W. Bush attend the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center April 25, 2013 in Dallas, Texas. The Bush library, which is located on the campus of Southern Methodist University, with more than 70 million pages of paper records, 43,000 artifacts, 200 million emails and four million digital photographs, will be opened to the public on May 1, 2013. The library is the 13th presidential library in the National Archives and Records Administration system. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
6. A ex-primeira-dama Barbara Bush ao lado do ex-presidente George Bush durante evento, em 2012
KENNEBUNKPORT, ME - JUNE 12: Film Subject President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Mrs. Barbara Bush attend the HBO Documentary special screening of "41" on June 12, 2012 in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)
Bush cumpriu um único mandato na Casa Branca, de 1989 a 1993. Ele é pai do ex-presidente republicano George W. Bush, que governou os Estados Unidos, de 2001 a 2009, e do ex-governador da Flórida Jeb Bush, que tentou sem sucesso a nomeação republicana de 2016 para presidente.
A ex-primeira-dama Barbara Bush, única mulher americana a ver o marido e o filho empossados como presidente, morreu na terça-feira passada (17) aos 92 anos.
(Com Reuters)