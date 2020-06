EUA temem segunda onda de Covid-19 por conta de protestos

Plan to protest? Here are tips to reduce the risk of spreading #COVID19:

✔️Wear a face covering

✔️Wear eye protection to prevent injury

✔️Stay hydrated

✔️Use hand sanitizer

✔️Don't yell; use signs & noise makers instead

✔️Stick to a small group

✔️Keep 6 feet from other groups

— nychealthy (@nycHealthy) May 30, 2020