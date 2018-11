Decoração de Natal da Casa Branca vira piada pela segunda vez

6/9 Detalhe da árvore de Natal oficial da Casa Branca é visto no Quarto Azul em Washington, Estados Unidos - 26/11/2018 (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

A detail of the official White House Christmas tree is seen in the Blue Room during the 2018 Christmas preview at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. The tree measures 18 feet tall and is dressed in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each State and territory. Christmas has arrived at the White House for 2018 as first lady Melania Trump unveiled the holiday decor. She designed the decor, which features a theme of "American Treasures." (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)