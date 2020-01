Brexit: gaitas de fole e hinos de adeus aos britânicos em Bruxelas

Brexit Party MEPs have left the European Parliament for the final time – carrying the Union Jack "home" to the UK.

Led by Anne Widdecombe, the collective were played out by a bagpiper and carried a 'Brexodus Express' sign.#BrexitDay | @brexitparty_uk pic.twitter.com/pMZDAhP7DJ

Publicidade

— Channel 5 News (@5_News) January 31, 2020