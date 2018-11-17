Argentina diz que não tem condições de retirar submarino do fundo do mar

10/16 Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan participam da cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento da embarcação - 15/11/2018 (Vicente Robles/AP)

Relatives of the missing crew of the ARA San Juan submarine, embrace in mourning after a ceremony remembering the one year anniversary of the disappearance of the submarine, at the Navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The submarine disappeared in the South Atlantic with with 44 crew members aboard. (AP Photo/Vicente Robles)