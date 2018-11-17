Argentina diz que não tem condições de retirar submarino do fundo do mar

O ministro de Defesa da Argentina, Oscar Aguard, reconheceu neste sábado que o país não tem meios para retirar o submarino ARA San Juan, localizado durante a madrugada no Oceano Atlântico após um ano de busca, do fundo do mar.
“Eu diria que não, que não temos os meios. Não tínhamos nem os meios para encontrá-lo. Também não temos ROV (veículos de inspeção remota) para descer nessa profundidade. Nem temos equipamento para extrair uma embarcação com essas características”, afirmou o ministro em entrevista coletiva concedida em Bunos Aires.
O Ministério da Defesa e a Marinha informaram na madrugada deste sábado que, após dois meses de rastreamento no oceano, a companhia americana Ocean Infinity localizou o submarino a 800 metros de profundidade e a cerca de 600 quilômetros do litoral.
O comandante da Marinha da Argentina, José Luis Villán, ressaltou que há outros problemas para retirar o submarino do mar, como exigem os familiares dos 44 tripulantes que estavam a bordo.
Primeiro, segundo ele, há uma impedimento legal, já que seria necessária uma autorização da juíza que investiga o caso. Além disso, questões de ordem técnica precisam ser resolvidas para que a operação seja realizada com sucesso.
Villán também confirmou que o submarino se partiu em várias partes, que estão espalhadas em uma área de 800 metros quadrados.
“A localização exata é muito próxima do lugar da anomalia hidroacústica (consistente com uma explosão, detectada por agências internacionais em 2017). É a área onde tínhamos considerado que havia 90% de chance de ele estar nela. Todas as equipes buscaram nessa área”, explicou Villán durante a entrevista.
O comandante da Marinha informou que o submarino foi localizado a 907 metros de profundidade pela companhia americana Ocean Infitiny, contratada pelo governo argentino para realizar as buscas, a cerca de 600 quilômetros do litoral da argentina.
“Isso sugere, ainda sem termos certeza, que pode ter havido uma implosão, que o submarino colapsou muito perto do fundo. Os escombros estão muito próximos dentro da área”, explicou o capitão Enrique Balbi, que também participou da entrevista.
O casco resistente, a parte habitável do submarino, com cerca de 30 metros de tamanho, foi a primeira a ser localizada. Há outras três partes da embarcação, de menores dimensões, com formas que coincidem com a proa, a popa e a vela.
“Todo o casco resistente não está partido. É uma única peça, que foi deformada e entrou para o interior (do submarino), resultado da pressão externa da coluna hidroestática”, disse Balbi.
O capitão confirmou que os destroços foram encontrados perto do Golfo de San Jorge, entre 500 e 600 quilômetros do litoral.
