Argentina diz que não tem condições de retirar submarino do fundo do mar

Segundo o ministro da Defesa, o país não possui equipamentos para retirar do fundo do mar o que restou do submarino que estava desaparecido há um ano

Por EFE
access_time 17 nov 2018, 15h04

Ministro disse que o submarino se partiu em várias partes, que estão espalhadas em uma área de 800 metros quadrados (Argentina Navy/File/AP)

O ministro de Defesa da Argentina, Oscar Aguard, reconheceu neste sábado que o país não tem meios para retirar o submarino ARA San Juan, localizado durante a madrugada no Oceano Atlântico após um ano de busca, do fundo do mar.

“Eu diria que não, que não temos os meios. Não tínhamos nem os meios para encontrá-lo. Também não temos ROV (veículos de inspeção remota) para descer nessa profundidade. Nem temos equipamento para extrair uma embarcação com essas características”, afirmou o ministro em entrevista coletiva concedida em Bunos Aires.

O Ministério da Defesa e a Marinha informaram na madrugada deste sábado que, após dois meses de rastreamento no oceano, a companhia americana Ocean Infinity localizou o submarino a 800 metros de profundidade e a cerca de 600 quilômetros do litoral.

O comandante da Marinha da Argentina, José Luis Villán, ressaltou que há outros problemas para retirar o submarino do mar, como exigem os familiares dos 44 tripulantes que estavam a bordo.

Primeiro, segundo ele, há uma impedimento legal, já que seria necessária uma autorização da juíza que investiga o caso. Além disso, questões de ordem técnica precisam ser resolvidas para que a operação seja realizada com sucesso.

Villán também confirmou que o submarino se partiu em várias partes, que estão espalhadas em uma área de 800 metros quadrados.

“A localização exata é muito próxima do lugar da anomalia hidroacústica (consistente com uma explosão, detectada por agências internacionais em 2017). É a área onde tínhamos considerado que havia 90% de chance de ele estar nela. Todas as equipes buscaram nessa área”, explicou Villán durante a entrevista.

O comandante da Marinha informou que o submarino foi localizado a 907 metros de profundidade pela companhia americana Ocean Infitiny, contratada pelo governo argentino para realizar as buscas, a cerca de 600 quilômetros do litoral da argentina.

“Isso sugere, ainda sem termos certeza, que pode ter havido uma implosão, que o submarino colapsou muito perto do fundo. Os escombros estão muito próximos dentro da área”, explicou o capitão Enrique Balbi, que também participou da entrevista.

O casco resistente, a parte habitável do submarino, com cerca de 30 metros de tamanho, foi a primeira a ser localizada. Há outras três partes da embarcação, de menores dimensões, com formas que coincidem com a proa, a popa e a vela.

“Todo o casco resistente não está partido. É uma única peça, que foi deformada e entrou para o interior (do submarino), resultado da pressão externa da coluna hidroestática”, disse Balbi.

O capitão confirmou que os destroços foram encontrados perto do Golfo de San Jorge, entre 500 e 600 quilômetros do litoral.

  • 1. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Gabriel Attis, Capitão da Marinha, durante coletiva de imprensa no Mar del Plata, Argentina - 17/11/2018

    1/16 Gabriel Attis, Capitão da Marinha, durante coletiva de imprensa no Mar del Plata, Argentina - 17/11/2018 (Marina Devo/Reuters)

    Navy captain Gabriel Attis, Chief of the Naval Base where the submarine with the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine sailed from, speaks during a news conference in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Marina Devo

  • 2. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Gabriel Attis, Capitão da Marinha, chega a Base Naval Argentina para coletiva de imprensa no Mar del Plata - 17/11/2018

    2/16 Gabriel Attis, Capitão da Marinha, chega a Base Naval Argentina para coletiva de imprensa no Mar del Plata - 17/11/2018 (Marina Devo/Reuters)

    Navy captain Gabriel Attis, Chief of the Naval Base where the submarine with the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine sailed from, arrives for a news conference in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Marina Devo

  • 3. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan chegam a base Naval Argentina no Mar del Plata - 17/11/2018

    3/16 Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan chegam a base Naval Argentina no Mar del Plata - 17/11/2018 (Marina Devo/Reuters)

    Relatives of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine react as they arrive to the Argentine Naval Base where the submarine sailed from, in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Marina Devo

  • 4. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan chegam a base Naval Argentina no Mar del Plata - 17/11/2018

    4/16 Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan chegam a base Naval Argentina no Mar del Plata - 17/11/2018 (Marina Devo/Reuters)

    Relatives of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine react as they arrive to the Argentine Naval Base where the submarine sailed from, in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Marina Devo

  • 5. Submarino militar argentino ARA San Juan
    Submarino militar argentino ARA San Juan - 02/06/2014

    5/16 Submarino militar argentino ARA San Juan - 02/06/2014 (Argentine Navy/Handout/Reuters)

    FILE PHOTO: The Argentine military submarine ARA San Juan and crew are seen leaving the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina. June 2, 2014. Picture taken on June 2, 2014. Argentine Navy/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

  • 6. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Familiar de um dos membros da tripulação do submarino ARA San Juan fala com a imprensa na Argentina - 17/11/2018

    6/16 Familiar de um dos membros da tripulação do submarino ARA San Juan fala com a imprensa na Argentina - 17/11/2018 (Marina Devo/Reuters)

    A relative of one of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine reacts as she talks to journalists outside the Argentine Naval Base where the submarine sailed from, in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Marina Devo

  • 7. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Familiar de um dos membros da tripulação do submarino ARA San Juan reage fora da base naval argentina onde o submarino está - 17/11/2018

    7/16 Familiar de um dos membros da tripulação do submarino ARA San Juan reage fora da base naval argentina onde o submarino está - 17/11/2018 (Marina Devo/Reuters)

    A relative of one of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine reacts outside the Argentine Naval Base where the submarine sailed from, in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Marina Devo

  • 8. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Familiar de um dos membros da tripulação do submarino ARA San Juan fala com a imprensa na Argentina - 17/11/2018

    8/16 Familiar de um dos membros da tripulação do submarino ARA San Juan fala com a imprensa na Argentina - 17/11/2018 (Marina Devo/Reuters)

    A relative of one of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine reacts as she talks to journalists outside the Argentine Naval Base where the submarine sailed from, in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Marina Devo

  • 9. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Presidente da Argentina Maurício Macri fala durante a cerimônia do aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento do submarino ARA San Juan - 15/11/2018

    9/16 Presidente da Argentina Maurício Macri fala durante a cerimônia do aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento do submarino ARA San Juan - 15/11/2018 (Vicente Robles/AP)

    Flanked by the Navy top command, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri speaks during the one year anniversary ceremony of the disappearance of the ARA San Juan submarine, at the Navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The submarine disappeared in the South Atlantic with with 44 crew members aboard. (AP Photo/Vicente Robles)

  • 10. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan participam da cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento da embarcação - 15/11/2018

    10/16 Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan participam da cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento da embarcação - 15/11/2018 (Vicente Robles/AP)

    Relatives of the missing crew of the ARA San Juan submarine, embrace in mourning after a ceremony remembering the one year anniversary of the disappearance of the submarine, at the Navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The submarine disappeared in the South Atlantic with with 44 crew members aboard. (AP Photo/Vicente Robles)

  • 11. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Membros da marinha não identificados se abraçam durante a cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento do submarino ARA San Juan - 15/11/2018

    11/16 Membros da marinha não identificados se abraçam durante a cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento do submarino ARA San Juan - 15/11/2018 (Marina Devo/Reuters)

    Unidentified members of the Navy embrace as they stand alongside relatives of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine during a ceremony to commemorate the one year anniversary of the tragedy in Mar del Plata, Argentina, November 15, 2018. Picture taken November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Marina Devo

  • 12. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan participam da cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento da embarcação - 15/11/2018

    12/16 Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan participam da cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento da embarcação - 15/11/2018 (Marina Devo/Reuters)

    Relatives of the 44 crew members of the missing at sea ARA San Juan submarine react during a ceremony to commemorate the one year anniversary of the tragedy in Mar del Plata, Argentina November 15, 2018. Picture taken November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Marina Devo

  • 13. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan participam da cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento da embarcação - 15/11/2018

    13/16 Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan participam da cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento da embarcação - 15/11/2018 (Vicente Robles/AP)

    Relatives of the missing crew of the ARA San Juan submarine, embrace in mourning during a ceremony remembering the one year anniversary of the disappearance of the submarine, at the Navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The submarine disappeared in the South Atlantic with with 44 crew members aboard. (AP Photo/Vicente Robles)

  • 14. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan participam da cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento da embarcação - 15/11/2018

    14/16 Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan participam da cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento da embarcação - 15/11/2018 (Vicente Robles/AP)

    Relatives of the missing crew of the ARA San Juan submarine, hold a sign that reads in Spanish "ARA San Juan. On Eternal Patrol," after a ceremony remembering the one year anniversary of the disappearance of the submarine, at the Navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The submarine disappeared in the South Atlantic with with 44 crew members aboard. (AP Photo/Vicente Robles)

  • 15. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Oficial Militar conforta familiar de um dos membros da tripulação do submarino ARA San Juan durante a cerimônia de 1 ano do seu desaparecimento - 15/11/2018

    15/16 Oficial Militar conforta familiar de um dos membros da tripulação do submarino ARA San Juan durante a cerimônia de 1 ano do seu desaparecimento - 15/11/2018 (Vicente Robles/AP)

    A military officer comforts a relative of the missing crew of the ARA San Juan submarine, after a ceremony remembering the one year anniversary of the disappearance of the submarine, at the Navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The submarine disappeared in the South Atlantic with with 44 crew members aboard. (AP Photo/Vicente Robles)

  • 16. Submarino desaparecido ARA San Juan
    Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan participam da cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento da embarcação - 15/11/2018

    16/16 Familiares dos tripulantes do submarino ARA San Juan participam da cerimônia de aniversário de 1 ano do desaparecimento da embarcação - 15/11/2018 (Vicente Robles/AP)

    Relatives of the missing crew of the ARA San Juan submarine, embrace in mourning after a ceremony remembering the one year anniversary of the disappearance of the submarine, at the Navy base in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. The submarine disappeared in the South Atlantic with with 44 crew members aboard. (AP Photo/Vicente Robles)

