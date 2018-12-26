Um aventureiro americano atravessou a Antártida de norte a sul a pé e sozinho, tornando-se a primeira pessoa a realizar a façanha sem qualquer tipo de assistência. Colin O’Brady, de 33 anos, demorou 54 dias para percorrer 1.600 quilometros enquanto sua posição, definida por um GPS, era indicada diariamente em seu site na internet, colinobrady.com.
O’Brady e o britânico Army Captain Louis Rudd, de 49 anos, saíram individualmente em 3 de novembro da geleira Union, na Antártica, para ver quem conseguia completar a façanha de cruzar a pé, só e sem ajuda o continente gelado.
Entre 1996 e 1997, um explorador norueguês chamado Borge Ousland atravessou pela primeira vez a Antártida sozinho, mas recebeu ajuda de terceiros, sendo impulsionado com velas ao longo de sua travessia.
O’Brad, por sua vez, usou trenós chamados pulks, que pesam 180 quilos. Ele chegou ao Polo Sul em 12 de dezembro, o quarto dia de sua travessia, e nesta quarta-feira, 26, chegou à meta, no ponto Ross Ice Shelf do Oceano Pacífico, após percorrer um total de 1.482 quilômetros. O colega Rudd o segue com um ou dois dias de distância.
O’Brady percorreu os últimos 125 quilômetros em 32 horas após decidir, enquanto tomava o café da manhã, fazer a última etapa de uma vez. “Enquanto fervia a água para preparar meu café da manhã, uma pergunta aparentemente impossível surgiu na minha mente”, escreveu O’Brady no Instagram.
” Eu me perguntei: seria possível fazer o caminho que me resta até a meta de uma só vez?” “Enquanto amarrava as botas, o plano impossível tinha se tornado um objetivo consolidado”, disse. “Vou fazer um esforço e tentar percorrer os quilômetros que me faltam de uma vez”.
View this post on Instagram
Day 54: FINISH LINE!!! I did it! The Impossible First ✅. 32 hours and 30 minutes after leaving my last camp early Christmas morning, I covered the remaining ~80 miles in one continuous “Antarctica Ultramarathon” push to the finish line. The wooden post in the background of this picture marks the edge of the Ross Ice Shelf, where Antarctica’s land mass ends and the sea ice begins. As I pulled my sled over this invisible line, I accomplished my goal: to become the first person in history to traverse the continent of Antarctica coast to coast solo, unsupported and unaided. While the last 32 hours were some of the most challenging hours of my life, they have quite honestly been some of the best moments I have ever experienced. I was locked in a deep flow state the entire time, equally focused on the end goal, while allowing my mind to recount the profound lessons of this journey. I’m delirious writing this as I haven’t slept yet. There is so much to process and integrate and there will be many more posts to acknowledge the incredible group of people who supported this project. But for now, I want to simply recognize my #1 who I, of course, called immediately upon finishing. I burst into tears making this call. I was never alone out there. @jennabesaw you walked every step with me and guided me with your courage and strength. WE DID IT!! We turned our dream into reality and proved that The Impossible First is indeed possible. “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” – Nelson Mandela. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
O jornal The New York Times descreveu o esforço de O’Brady como um dos “feitos mais notáveis da história polar”, à altura da “corrida para conquistar o Polo Sul”, do norueguês Roald Amundsen e do inglês Robert Falcon Scott em 1911.
Em 2016, um oficial do Exército inglês, o tenente-coronel Henry Worsley, tentou realizar a mesma proeza, mas morreu buscando terminar a travessia sem assistência.