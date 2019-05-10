FOTOS: A 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza

zoom_out_map 1/12 Instalação do artista italiano Lorenzo Quinn, intitulada "Building Bridges" mostra seis pares de braços sobre rio veneziano, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)

Barco migrante, obra do artista suíço Christoph Büchelna durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema "May You Live in Interesting Times" (Luca Zanon/Awakening/Getty Images)

Arte de Martine Gutierrez é exibida no pavilhão principal de Giardini, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema "May You Live in Interesting Times" (Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images)

Visitantes observam obra da artista sul-africana Zanele Muholi, durante coletiva de imprensa, antes da abertura oficial da 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema "May You Live in Interesting Times" (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)

Obra do artista coreano Anicka Yi, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema "May You Live in Interesting Times" (Luca Zanon/Awakening/Getty Images)

Instalação realizada pelo escultor britânico Nic Fiddian Green é vista nos arredores da igreja Madonna dell'Orto, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema "May You Live in Interesting Times" (Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images)

Obra do artista romeno Andra Ursutana, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema "May You Live in Interesting Times" (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)

Visitantes observam a Roda Gigante, do artista afro-americano Arthur Jafa, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema "May You Live in Interesting Times" (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)

Obra do artista de Bahamas, Tavares Strachanna, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema "May You Live in Interesting Times" (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)

Visitante passa por uma obra do escultor americano Jimmie Durham, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema "May You Live in Interesting Times" (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)

Obra do artista britânico Anthea Hamilton, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema "May You Live in Interesting Times" (Luca Zanon/Awakening/Getty Images)