FOTOS: A 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza
Exposição estará aberta ao público até o dia 24 de novembro, com 90 países representados através de esculturas, pinturas e instalações
Por da Redação
10 maio 2019, 19h58 - Publicado em 10 maio 2019, 19h54
1/12 Instalação do artista italiano Lorenzo Quinn, intitulada "Building Bridges" mostra seis pares de braços sobre rio veneziano, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)
2/12 Barco migrante, obra do artista suíço Christoph Büchelna durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Luca Zanon/Awakening/Getty Images)
3/12 Arte de Martine Gutierrez é exibida no pavilhão principal de Giardini, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images)
4/12 Visitantes observam obra da artista sul-africana Zanele Muholi, durante coletiva de imprensa, antes da abertura oficial da 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)
5/12 Obra do artista coreano Anicka Yi, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Luca Zanon/Awakening/Getty Images)
6/12 Instalação realizada pelo escultor britânico Nic Fiddian Green é vista nos arredores da igreja Madonna dell'Orto, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images)
7/12 Obra do artista romeno Andra Ursutana, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)
8/12 Visitantes observam a Roda Gigante, do artista afro-americano Arthur Jafa, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)
9/12 Obra do artista de Bahamas, Tavares Strachanna, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)
10/12 Visitante passa por uma obra do escultor americano Jimmie Durham, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Tiziana Fabi/AFP/Getty Images)
11/12 Obra do artista britânico Anthea Hamilton, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Luca Zanon/Awakening/Getty Images)
12/12 Visitantes observam obra do artista canadense Jon Rafman, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times” (Luca Zanon/Awakening/Getty Images)