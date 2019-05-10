Group 21 Copy 4 Created with Sketch.
FOTOS: A 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza

Exposição estará aberta ao público até o dia 24 de novembro, com 90 países representados através de esculturas, pinturas e instalações

Por da Redação
access_time 10 maio 2019, 19h58 - Publicado em 10 maio 2019, 19h54
  • Instalação do artista italiano Lorenzo Quinn, intitulada "Building Bridges" mostra seis pares de braços sobre rio veneziano, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

  • Barco migrante, obra do artista suíço Christoph Büchelna durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

  • Arte de Martine Gutierrez é exibida no pavilhão principal de Giardini, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

  • Visitantes observam obra da artista sul-africana Zanele Muholi, durante coletiva de imprensa, antes da abertura oficial da 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

  • Obra do artista coreano Anicka Yi, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

  • Instalação realizada pelo escultor britânico Nic Fiddian Green é vista nos arredores da igreja Madonna dell'Orto, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

  • Obra do artista romeno Andra Ursutana, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

  • Visitantes observam a Roda Gigante, do artista afro-americano Arthur Jafa, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

  • Obra do artista de Bahamas, Tavares Strachanna, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

  • Visitante passa por uma obra do escultor americano Jimmie Durham, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

  • Obra do artista britânico Anthea Hamilton, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

  • Visitantes observam obra do artista canadense Jon Rafman, durante a 58ª Bienal Internacional de Arte de Veneza, na Itália. A exposição tem como tema “May You Live in Interesting Times”

