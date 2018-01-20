As imagens mais incríveis da 40ª edição do Rally Dakar

1. O piloto russo Dmitry Sotnikov, da equipe KAMAZ-Master, durante estágio 3 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre Pisco e San Juan de Marcona, no Peru zoom_out_map 1/17 O piloto russo Dmitry Sotnikov, da equipe KAMAZ-Master, durante estágio 3 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre Pisco e San Juan de Marcona, no Peru (Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool/)

2. Os pilots Stephane Peterhansel e Jean-Paul Cottret percorrem dunas durante o estágio 3 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre Pisco e San Juan de Marcona, no Peru zoom_out_map 2/17 Os pilots Stephane Peterhansel e Jean-Paul Cottret percorrem dunas durante o estágio 3 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre Pisco e San Juan de Marcona, no Peru (Eric Vargiolu/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool/)

3. O piloto Carlos Sainz durante o estágio 6 do rally Dakar 2018, entre Arequipa e La Paz, na Bolivia zoom_out_map 3/17 O piloto Carlos Sainz durante o estágio 6 do rally Dakar 2018, entre Arequipa e La Paz, na Bolivia (Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool/) Arequipa to La Paz, Bolivia

4. Os pilotos Cyril Despres e David Castera percorrem as dunas entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, durante o estágio 5 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru zoom_out_map 4/17 Os pilotos Cyril Despres e David Castera percorrem as dunas entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, durante o estágio 5 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru (Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool/) Don’t miss this selection of last week’s editorial photos from the world of Red Bull. // Cyril Despres and David Castera in the Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi of the Team Peugeot Total navigating through the dunes during stage 5 of the Dakar Rally, between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa, Peru, on January 10, 2018. // Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com

5. Os pilotos Sebastien Loeb e Daniel Elena percorrem as dunas entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, durante o estágio 5 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru zoom_out_map 5/17 Os pilotos Sebastien Loeb e Daniel Elena percorrem as dunas entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, durante o estágio 5 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru (Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool/) Don’t miss this selection of last week’s editorial photos from the world of Red Bull. // Sebastien Loeb and Daniel Elena in the Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi of the Team Peugeot Total navigating through the dunes during stage 5 of the Dakar Rally, between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa, Peru, on January 10, 2018. // Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com

6. Os pilotos Giniel de Villiers e Dirk von Zitzewitz espirram lama ao passar por uma poça, no estágio 7 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia zoom_out_map 6/17 Os pilotos Giniel de Villiers e Dirk von Zitzewitz espirram lama ao passar por uma poça, no estágio 7 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia (Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool/) Don’t miss this selection of last week’s editorial photos from the world of Red Bull. // Giniel de Villiers and Dirk von Zitzewitz in the Toyota Hilux of the Toyota Gazoo Racing crossing the river during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally, between La Paz and Uyuni, Bolivia, on January 13, 2018. // Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com

7. Mecânico faz ajustes em um caminhão durante intervalo do Rally Dakar 2018, na cidade de Salta, Argintina zoom_out_map 7/17 Mecânico faz ajustes em um caminhão durante intervalo do Rally Dakar 2018, na cidade de Salta, Argintina (Andres Stapff/) Dakar Rally - 2018 Peru-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally - 40th Dakar Edition - January 15, 2018. A mechanic works on truck number 510 in Salta during a suspended stage. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

8. O piloto Ignacio Casale zoom_out_map 8/17 O piloto Ignacio Casale realiza percurso em quadriciclo durante o estágio 8 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre Uyuni e Tupiza, na Bolívia (Frederic Le Floc'h / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool/)

9. Mecânico faz ajustes em um caminhão durante intervalo do Rally Dakar 2018, na cidade de Salta, Argintina zoom_out_map 9/17 Mecânico faz ajustes em um caminhão durante intervalo do Rally Dakar 2018, na cidade de Salta, Argintina (Andres Stapff/)

10. O emiradense Mohammed Balooshi, faz percurso na praia durante o estágio 5 do rally Dakar 2018, entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, no Peru zoom_out_map 10/17 O emiradense Mohammed Balooshi, faz percurso na praia durante o estágio 5 do rally Dakar 2018, entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, no Peru (Dan Istitene/) UNSPECIFIED, PERU - JANUARY 10: Mohammed Balooshi of United Arab Emirates and Ride to Abu Dhabi rides a KTM 450 Rally Replica in the Classe 2.1 : Super Production during stage five of the 2018 Dakar Rally between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa on January 10, 2018 in UNSPECIFIED, Peru. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

11. O pilotos Stephane Peterhansel e Jean-Paul Cottret fazem percurso na praia na cidade de San Juan de Marcona and San Juan de Marcona, durante o estágio 4 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru zoom_out_map 11/17 O pilotos Stephane Peterhansel e Jean-Paul Cottret fazem percurso na praia na cidade de San Juan de Marcona and San Juan de Marcona, durante o estágio 4 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru (Eric Vargiolu/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool/) Stephane Peterhansel and Jean-Paul Cottret in the Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi of the Team Peugeot Total racing between ocean and helicopter during stage 4 of the Dakar Rally, between San Juan de Marcona and San Juan de Marcona, Peru, on January 9, 2018. // Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com

12. O argentino Diego Martin é passa ao lado de lhamas durante o estágio 7 do rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia zoom_out_map 12/17 O argentino Diego Martin é passa ao lado de lhamas durante o estágio 7 do rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia (Franck Fife/Pool/)

13. Os pilotos Antoine Meo e Toby Price percorrem as dunas entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, durante o estágio 5 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru zoom_out_map 13/17 Os pilotos Antoine Meo e Toby Price percorrem as dunas entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, durante o estágio 5 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru (François Flamand/ DPPI/ Red Bull Content Pool/) Antoine Meo on his KTM of the Red Bull KTM Factory Team and Toby Price on his KTM of the Red Bull KTM Factory Team navigating through the dunes during stage 5 of the Dakar Rally, between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa, Peru, on January 10, 2018. // François Flamand/ DPPI/ Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com

14. Os pilotos Sebastien Loeb e Daniel Elena, da equipe Peugeot Total, durante o estágio 3 do Rally Dakar entre Pisco e San Juan de Marcona, no Peru zoom_out_map 14/17 Os pilotos Sebastien Loeb e Daniel Elena, da equipe Peugeot Total, durante o estágio 3 do Rally Dakar entre Pisco e San Juan de Marcona, no Peru (Frederic Le Floc'h / DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool/) Don’t miss this selection of last week’s editorial photos from the world of Red Bull. // Sebastien Loeb and Daniel Elena in the Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi of the Team Peugeot Total navigating in the sand during stage 3 of the Dakar Rally, between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona, Peru, on January 8, 2018. // Frederic Le Floc'h / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com

15. O piloto holandês Guillaume Martens tira uma soneca durante o estágio 7 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia zoom_out_map 15/17 O piloto holandês Guillaume Martens tira uma soneca durante o estágio 7 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia (Franck Fife/Pool/) Dakar Rally - 2018 Peru-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally - 40th Dakar Edition stage seven, La Paz to Uyuni - January 13, 2018. Pilot Guillaume Martens of the Netherlands lies on the ground. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

16. O piloto espanhol Joan Barreda Bort passa por um charco durante o estágio 7 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia zoom_out_map 16/17 O piloto espanhol Joan Barreda Bort passa por um charco durante o estágio 7 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia (Franck Fife/Pool/) Dakar Rally - 2018 Peru-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally - 40th Dakar Edition stage seven, La Paz to Uyuni - January 13, 2018. Joan Barreda Bort of Spain rides his Honda. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool