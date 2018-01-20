As imagens mais incríveis da 40ª edição do Rally Dakar

-
1. O piloto russo Dmitry Sotnikov, da equipe KAMAZ-Master, durante estágio 3 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre Pisco e San Juan de Marcona, no Peru
-
2. Os pilots Stephane Peterhansel e Jean-Paul Cottret percorrem dunas durante o estágio 3 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre Pisco e San Juan de Marcona, no Peru
-
3. O piloto Carlos Sainz durante o estágio 6 do rally Dakar 2018, entre Arequipa e La Paz, na Bolivia
Arequipa to La Paz, Bolivia
-
4. Os pilotos Cyril Despres e David Castera percorrem as dunas entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, durante o estágio 5 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru
Don’t miss this selection of last week’s editorial photos from the world of Red Bull. // Cyril Despres and David Castera in the Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi of the Team Peugeot Total navigating through the dunes during stage 5 of the Dakar Rally, between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa, Peru, on January 10, 2018. // Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com
-
5. Os pilotos Sebastien Loeb e Daniel Elena percorrem as dunas entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, durante o estágio 5 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru
Don’t miss this selection of last week’s editorial photos from the world of Red Bull. // Sebastien Loeb and Daniel Elena in the Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi of the Team Peugeot Total navigating through the dunes during stage 5 of the Dakar Rally, between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa, Peru, on January 10, 2018. // Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com
-
6. Os pilotos Giniel de Villiers e Dirk von Zitzewitz espirram lama ao passar por uma poça, no estágio 7 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia
Don’t miss this selection of last week’s editorial photos from the world of Red Bull. // Giniel de Villiers and Dirk von Zitzewitz in the Toyota Hilux of the Toyota Gazoo Racing crossing the river during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally, between La Paz and Uyuni, Bolivia, on January 13, 2018. // Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com
-
7. Mecânico faz ajustes em um caminhão durante intervalo do Rally Dakar 2018, na cidade de Salta, Argintina
Dakar Rally - 2018 Peru-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally - 40th Dakar Edition - January 15, 2018. A mechanic works on truck number 510 in Salta during a suspended stage. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
-
8. O piloto Ignacio Casale
-
9. Mecânico faz ajustes em um caminhão durante intervalo do Rally Dakar 2018, na cidade de Salta, Argintina
-
10. O emiradense Mohammed Balooshi, faz percurso na praia durante o estágio 5 do rally Dakar 2018, entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, no Peru
UNSPECIFIED, PERU - JANUARY 10: Mohammed Balooshi of United Arab Emirates and Ride to Abu Dhabi rides a KTM 450 Rally Replica in the Classe 2.1 : Super Production during stage five of the 2018 Dakar Rally between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa on January 10, 2018 in UNSPECIFIED, Peru. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
-
11. O pilotos Stephane Peterhansel e Jean-Paul Cottret fazem percurso na praia na cidade de San Juan de Marcona and San Juan de Marcona, durante o estágio 4 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru
Stephane Peterhansel and Jean-Paul Cottret in the Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi of the Team Peugeot Total racing between ocean and helicopter during stage 4 of the Dakar Rally, between San Juan de Marcona and San Juan de Marcona, Peru, on January 9, 2018. // Eric Vargiolu / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com
-
12. O argentino Diego Martin é passa ao lado de lhamas durante o estágio 7 do rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia
-
13. Os pilotos Antoine Meo e Toby Price percorrem as dunas entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, durante o estágio 5 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru
Antoine Meo on his KTM of the Red Bull KTM Factory Team and Toby Price on his KTM of the Red Bull KTM Factory Team navigating through the dunes during stage 5 of the Dakar Rally, between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa, Peru, on January 10, 2018. // François Flamand/ DPPI/ Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com
-
14. Os pilotos Sebastien Loeb e Daniel Elena, da equipe Peugeot Total, durante o estágio 3 do Rally Dakar entre Pisco e San Juan de Marcona, no Peru
Don’t miss this selection of last week’s editorial photos from the world of Red Bull. // Sebastien Loeb and Daniel Elena in the Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi of the Team Peugeot Total navigating in the sand during stage 3 of the Dakar Rally, between Pisco and San Juan de Marcona, Peru, on January 8, 2018. // Frederic Le Floc'h / DPPI / Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com
-
15. O piloto holandês Guillaume Martens tira uma soneca durante o estágio 7 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia
Dakar Rally - 2018 Peru-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally - 40th Dakar Edition stage seven, La Paz to Uyuni - January 13, 2018. Pilot Guillaume Martens of the Netherlands lies on the ground. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
-
16. O piloto espanhol Joan Barreda Bort passa por um charco durante o estágio 7 do Rally Dakar 2018, entre La Paz e Uyuni, na Bolívia
Dakar Rally - 2018 Peru-Bolivia-Argentina Dakar rally - 40th Dakar Edition stage seven, La Paz to Uyuni - January 13, 2018. Joan Barreda Bort of Spain rides his Honda. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool
-
17. O pilotos Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev e Vladimir Rybakov, da equipe Kamaz Master, percorrem de caminhão as dunas entre San Juan de Marcona e Arequipa, durante o estágio 5 do Rally Dakar 2018, no Peru
Eduard Nikolaev, Evgenii Iakovlev and Vladimir Rybakov in the Kamaz of the KAMAZ Master Team navigating through the dunes during stage 5 of the Dakar Rally, between San Juan de Marcona and Arequipa, Peru, on January 10, 2018. // François Flamand/ DPPI/ Red Bull Content Pool // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com