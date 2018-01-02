UFC: fotógrafo se desculpa por ter chamado Cyborg de homem

A lutadora brasileira Cris Cyborg, que manteve o cinturão do peso-pena feminino ao bater a americana Holly Holm no UFC 219, no último domingo, se envolveu em confusão após a luta em Las Vegas, nos Estados Unidos. A atleta de Curitiba foi chamada de homem por um membro da equipe de Holm e cobrou um pedido de desculpas do profissional, o que ocorreu nesta terça-feira após grande repercussão.
O ataque foi feito por Mark Aragon, fotógrafo da equipe Jackson Wink MMA, que estava credenciado para o evento. “Este cara é duro demais. Ele disse que Holly foi a primeira a fazê-lo sangrar o nariz”, ironizou Aragon em postagem posteriormente deletada de seu Instagram. Cyborg, então, recorreu às suas redes sociais para exigir respeito.
“É inaceitável que um representante oficial de Holly Holm e da Jackson-Wink MMA me chame de transgênero logo depois da minha luta. O fotógrafo oficial deles recebeu uma credencial para ficar nos bastidores do UFC e espero um pedido de desculpas ou que sua possibilidade de conseguir credenciais para eventos futuros do UFC seja afetada por suas ações”, escreveu Cyborg.
It is not acceptable for an official representative of @hollyholm @jacksonwink_mma to call me transgender following my Fight. Their official photographer was given a backstage credential to attend the @UFC and I expect an apology or their ability to get credentials for future UFC events to be affected by these actions. @ma2_media 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷 Não é aceitável que um representante oficial da @hollyholm @jacksonwink_mma me ligue transgênero na sequência da minha luta. Seu fotógrafo oficial recebeu uma credencial de bastidores para participar do @UFC e espero que uma desculpa ou sua capacidade de obter credenciais para futuros eventos do @ufc_brasil sejam afetadas por essas ações.
Pedido de desculpas
Mark Aragon, então, se manifestou. Pediu perdão por suas palavras e disse ter sido tomado pelas emoções. E também acusou Cyborg de ter feito comentários ofensivos contra Holm. “Como o fotógrafo mais odiado no mundo de hoje, sinto que é necessário comentar sobre o recente incômodo que eu estou causando tanto para a equipe de Holly como para a de Cyborg e seus respeitosos amigos, fãs e famílias”, iniciou o fotógrafo.
Aragon disse que ouviu a brasileira chamar Holly Holm de “cadela” e menosprezar seu desempenho na luta. “Quando voltei ao hotel, publiquei uma foto com uma legenda inapropriada de que todos estão falando. Eu estava obviamente agindo por raiva e frustração. Minhas emoções pessoais se cruzaram no caminho do meu status profissional de uma forma que não pude controlar”, afirmou, antes de novamente atacar a brasileira.
As the most hated photographer in the world today, I feel its necessary to comment on the recent fall out I’m causing for both Hollys and Cyborgs camps, and their respectful friends, fans, and families. At the conclusion of UFC 219, I took the final bus out of the arena back to the hotel and ended up on the same bus as Chris Cyborg and her team. As I sat in the back I began to hear them cheer and revel in their victory and discuss small parts of the event. A couple things really bothered me. I heard them laughing and commenting on a picture that renowned photographer Esther Lin took of Cyborgs toes literally in Hollys eye from a kick. Cyborg then went on to discuss how during clinches “the bitch” just “stayed and hugged her but she did nothing”. When I got back to the hotel I posted a picture with an inappropriate caption that everyone is now talking about. I was obviously acting out of anger and frustration. My personal emotions got in the way of my professional status which I failed to adhere to. But there is more to it, Cyborg leading up to the fight through her own Social Media accounts accused Holly and our camp of being the most drug failed camp ever. This is a totally fabricated lie and can’t be based on any merit whatsoever. Only one CURRENT athlete from our camp has ever been punished for USADA related issues and I was extremely frustrated with the perception that Cyborg and her fans had painted us as cheaters and losers. Jackson Wink had over 60 UFC fights throughout the world and hundreds of other fighters fighting all around the world at many different organizations. Every fighter has their home team based out of whatever country or state they hail from and come here for training, some of them with their own teams. We absolutely can’t be responsible for each and every one of their daily activities. That being said I am embarrassed by my actions and I sincerely apologize to @criscyborg riscyborg and her friends, fans, and most importantly her family for posting such an ugly misrepresentation of a great hard earned championship retention. I also want to apologize to the members of team Jacksonwink who were effected by that insincere post.
“Mas há mais: Cyborg usou suas redes sociais para acusar a equipe de Holly de ser a mais drogada de todos os tempos. Esta é uma mentira totalmente fabricada, sem nenhuma base. Apenas um atleta atual de nosso campo foi punido por doping e fiquei extremamente frustrado por Cyborg e seus fãs nos terem tratado como trapaceiros e perdedores”, afirmou Aragon.
“Dito isto, estou envergonhado por minhas ações e peço sinceras desculpas a Cyborg e seus amigos, fãs e, mais importante, sua família por publicar uma falsa e feia declaração sobre uma bela manutenção de título. Também quero me desculpar com os membros da equipe Jackson Wink que foram afetados por essa publicação não sincera.”
-
1. UFC 219: Cyborg x Holm
A brasileira Cris Cyborg vence a americana Holly Holm por decisão unânime e mantém o cinturão dos penas feminino no UFC 219 em Las Vegas - 30/12/2017
