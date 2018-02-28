Surfe: Tricampeão Mick Fanning se aposenta aos 36 anos

Um dos maiores surfistas de todos os tempos, o australiano Mick Fanning anunciou nesta quarta-feira sua aposentadoria do esporte aos 36 anos. O tricampeão do Circuito Mundial de Surfe disse que tomou a decisão por não sentir mais o desejo de manter a rotina de atleta.
“Eu sinto que perdi a vontade de competir dia a dia. É algo que tenho feito por 17 anos e até antes, entre os juniores. Sinto que não posso mais dar 100%. Não estou aproveitando tanto quanto no passado. Ainda amo surfar e me empolgo com isso, mas sinto que há outros caminhos para eu seguir neste estágio da minha vida.”
It’s time. I’ve decided the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach will be my last event as a full-time competitor on the World Surf League Championship Tour. The tour has given me so much but I need a fresh challenge. I still love the game but can’t find the motivation and dedication required to compete for World Titles anymore. My time on tour has been incredibly rewarding and I have so many amazing memories, all of which wouldn’t be possible without some very special people… My Mum, Dad, Sister and Brothers. I love you. My sponsors that have stood by me and continue to back my goals. My shaper Darren Handley and his entire team for the care and hard work they put into every single one of my boards. My fellow competitors on tour, you are like brothers and sisters to me. My very tight support crew that have been there in good and tough times, thank you for always being honest with me. And thanks to the fans and everyone that has encouraged me and cheered me on for all these years. I’m looking forward to life away from the tour while keeping a close eye on things. I’m so proud of our sport and the way it continues to evolve. The performance level on the Championship Tour and the Big Wave Tour is remarkable. I can’t wait to watch it all go down as one of the sport’s biggest fans. I’m also looking forward to evolving my own surfing in new ways, visiting unfamiliar places and taking on different experiences. I will be competing at the opening event at home on the Gold Coast and then wrapping things up at the Rip Curl Pro. Bells Beach is where my Championship Tour career really kicked off, I’ve always loved the place and it seems a fitting stop to finish things up. It’s gonna be a big fun party and you’re all invited to come. Hope I see you there. Cheers and thanks for the memories. Mick @ripcurl_aus @redbullau @reef @dhdsurf @dragonalliance @creaturesofleisure @vertra @fcs_surf @skullcandy @mercedesbenzvans_au @opkix @grapes @mfsoftboards @balterbrewers
Antes de deixar o esporte oficialmente, porém, Fanning disputará as duas primeiras etapas do Circuito Mundial neste ano. Ele competirá em Gold Coast e Bells Beach, ambas na Austrália, para dar adeus à torcida local. “Escolhi me aposentar em Bells para sempre me lembrar que meu último evento foi lá. Ali, eu basicamente comecei minha carreira, consegui minha primeira vitória no Circuito e me sinto conectado.”
Fanning estreou no Circuito Mundial em 2002, após vencer uma etapa em Bells Beach como convidado. Em 2003, disputou a competição inteira pela primeira vez, mas, no ano seguinte, viu sua carreira ser colocada em risco após uma grave lesão que o afastou dos mares por meses.
De volta em 2005, Fanning foi evoluindo até conquistar seu primeiro título mundial em 2007. Ele repetiria o feito em 2009 e 2013, se tornando o terceiro maior campeão do Circuito, atrás apenas de Kelly Slater (11) e Mark Richards (quatro) e ao lado de Andy Irons e Tom Curren.
Em 2015, ainda foi o protagonista de uma imagem que rodou o mundo ao se livrar de um tubarão que se aproximou dele durante a etapa de Jeffreys Bay, na África do Sul. Após uma carreira memorável, com 16 edições completas do Circuito Mundial e 22 vitórias na competição, Fanning mostrou-se feliz em finalmente deixar o esporte profissional.
“Depois de tantos anos, foi divertido. Foi uma montanha russa, certamente. Tive o auge e também as quedas, mas, sabe, quando olho para meu período no Circuito, são memórias incríveis. Desde me formar como competidor, até vencer baterias e eventos, comemorar com meus amigos e conhecer lugares que nunca imaginei ir”, comentou. A WSL divulgou um vídeo e uma mensagem em sua homenagem nas redes sociais:
From a young age, @mfanno had aspirations for achieving greatness. He’s done more than that over his legendary career that has unfolded in and out of the water. His first career win came as a wildcard at Bells Beach, a testament of things to come as he went on to win the Qualifying Series that same year. Bells Beach and Mick Fanning are synonymous with each other. Many competitors have surfed the bowl at Bells Beach, but none draw the lines with such power, finesse, and expertise as the 4-time Bell Ringer who looks at home out there in the water beneath the limestone cliffs. More to Mick's determination is his achievement of attaining surfings highest honor, as a 3-time WSL Champion. We are fortunate to experience the storied career of Mick Fanning and we are looking forward to working together with him in the future. Thank you for everything Mick, We’re excited to see what you do next. #CheersMick