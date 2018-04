Sergio Ramos pode perder semifinal da Liga dos Campeões

4/13 O goleiro Buffon, da Juventus, sai de campo após ser expulso no final da partida contra o Real Madrid (Pierre-Philippe Marcou/AFP)

Juventus' Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri (R) talks to Juventus' Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon as he leaves the field after being shown a red card during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Juventus FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on April 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU