Olimpíada de Tóquio-2020 apresenta mascotes ‘super-heróis’

We’re pleased to introduce the #Tokyo2020 Games Mascots! The Olympic Mascot is inspired by a fusion of tradition with modern innovation, the Paralympic Mascot by nature and the supernatural powers that make Japan distinct. They’d like to say hello! https://t.co/0FYIsGPzjF pic.twitter.com/hn7qhe0AXM

— Tokyo 2020 (@Tokyo2020) February 28, 2018