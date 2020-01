Mundo do esporte se comove com a morte de Kobe Bryant

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!

RIP LEGEND

— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020