Mark Hunt detona Werdum após doping: ‘Volte para a favela’

“Oh hey, look….it’s the fat little Samoan ( @markhuntfighter )bobble-head trying to make himself relevant again by putting my name in his mouth. I’ve got something else you can stick in your mouth: This time, it’s going to be my left knee…… Here’s a little reminder just in case you forgot. Actually you probably don’t remember any of it anyway. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 And do not forget to follow me on Instagram. 😎 @canalcombate @ufc_brasil @mmaweekly @mmajunkiedotcom @mmafightingdotcom