Jon Jones homenageia Belfort: ‘Nada além de respeito”

Enjoy your retirement brother, you deserve it. Thank you for the magnificent fight, learned a lot about myself that night. Nothing but respect for you @VitorBelfort Ps I know my arm would have been a nice little trophy for you, maybe we can run it back sometime in the future. Charity jujitsu match or something 🤙🏾

A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on May 14, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT