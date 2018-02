Jogos de Inverno: atleta celebra transmissão de beijo gay na TV

Kiss Kiss Bish! Didn't realize this moment was being filmed yesterday but I'm so happy that it was. My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN! Love is love is love. Also, shouts to @rightordoyle for being the third wheel of the century. Love you boo!

