Vocalista do Megadeth revela que está com câncer e cancela shows

Segundo Dave Mustaine, médicos acreditam que o tratamento a que será submetido tem 90% de chance de funcionar

Por Estadão Conteúdo
access_time 17 jun 2019, 14h13 - Publicado em 17 jun 2019, 14h03

Dave Mustaine, vocalista do Megadeth (Reprodução/Instagram)

Boa parte dos shows da turnê do grupo Megadeth foi cancelada. A notícia foi dada pelo vocalista Dave Mustaine, que usou suas redes sociais para informar que está tratando de um câncer de garganta. Segundo o vocalista, os médicos acreditam que o tratamento tem 90% de chance de dar certo.

“Fui diagnosticado com câncer de garganta. É claro que é algo que tem de ser encarado, mas já enfrentei problemas antes. Isso exige que cancelemos a maioria dos shows deste ano”, disse o vocalista em sua conta no Instagram.

Ele fala ainda que a turnê Megacruise deverá acontecer e a banda deverá participar de algumas apresentações – as novas datas dos shows serão informadas no site oficial. “O Megadeth vai voltar para a estrada, assim que for possível”, completou Mustaine.

A banda foi anunciada em maio como uma das atrações do Rockfest, junto com Whitesnake e Scorpions. O evento acontece em 21 de setembro no Allianz Parque, em São Paulo.

I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ll keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine

