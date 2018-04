Príncipe Harry terá irmão, William, como padrinho em casamento real

Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle. The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th. Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011 📷PA

