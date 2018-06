Nicki Minaj promete show no Brasil e dispara um ‘Fora, Temer’

I wish I could ignore this but it’s the truth. Pls believe me when I say we haven’t announced all the countries yet & I will ABSOLUTELY be in #Brazil next year after Europe. You guys have ALWAYS shown love. Fora Temer 🙈💕💕💕 https://t.co/MhIFyJAriC

— Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2018