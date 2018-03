Naomi Campbell homenageia Marielle Franco: ‘Voz do povo’

Saddens me to hear that #Mariellefranco who dedicated her life to fighting against racism, prejudice & police violence in Rio de Janeiro, was assassinated last night. COME ON BRAZIL STAND UP !! RIP #VOICEOFTHEPEOPLE 💔🙏🏾🇧🇷

