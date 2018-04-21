Group 21 Copy 4 Created with Sketch.
Morre Verne Troyer, o Mini-Me de Austin Powers

Troyer ficou conhecido por interpretar o personagem Mini-Me, no filme Austin Powers. Ele tinha 49 anos e e a causa morte não foi confirmada

Por Da redação
access_time 21 abr 2018, 18h26

O ator Verne Troyer como "Mini Me", personagem do filme 'Austin Powers' (//Divulgação)

Foi com um post no Instagram que a família do ator americano Verne Troyer, de 49 anos, confirmou a sua morte na tarde deste sábado. “É com grande tristeza e com grande pesar no coração que comunicamos que Verne morreu hoje. Verne era um indivíduo extremamente carinhoso. Ele queria ver todo mundo sorrir, ser feliz e dar risada. A qualquer um que precisasse ele ajudava o quanto fosse possível. Verne esperava fazer uma mudança positiva e trabalhava para divulgar essa mensagem todo dia”, informou o post pela rede social.

Outro trecho fala de depressão e suicídio. “Você nunca sabe o tipo de batalha que alguém está enfrentando por dentro.”

It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio

No dia 3 de abril, a família pediu para que os fãs rezassem por ele. Ele tinha problemas de alcoolismo e foi internado no começo do mês. Troyer ficou conhecido por interpretar o personagem Mini-Me, no filme Austin Powers. Ele tinha 49 anos e e a causa morte não foi confirmada. Ele também atuou em MIB – Homens de Preto, Poderoso Joe, Harru Potter e Pedra Filosofal, entre dezenas de produções.

Notícias sobre
