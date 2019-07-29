Meghan Markle será editora convidada da edição britânica da ‘Vogue’

Meghan Markle será a editora convidada da edição de setembro da British Vogue, a versão britânica da icônica revista de moda. O número, intitulado Forças de Mudança, contará com quinze mulheres “unidas por sua coragem rompendo barreiras” na capa. Entre elas estão nomes como a primeira-ministra neozelandesa, Jacinda Ardern, a primatóloga e antropóloga Jane Goodall, as atrizes e ativistas Jane Fonda e Salma Hayek, assim como a jovem ativista sueca Greta Thunberg.
“Para a capa, a duquesa de Sussex escolheu uma seleção diversa de mulheres de todos os estilos de vida, cada uma causando impacto e aumentando o nível de exigência por igualdade, gentileza, justiça e receptividade de novas ideias”, diz o anúncio sobre a edição divulgada pela revista e no perfil no Instagram de Meghan com o príncipe Harry. “O 16º espaço na capa, um espelho, foi incluso para que quando você segurar a revista em suas mãos, você se veja como parte desse coletivo.”
A edição, que estará nas bancas a partir de 2 de agosto, também conta com uma entrevista da ex-primeira dama dos Estados Unidos Michelle Obama conduzida por Meghan Markle. “Ser editora convidada da edição de setembro da British Vogue foi recompensador, educativo e inspirador”, disse a duquesa. “Por ter mergulhado nesse processo, trabalhado discretamente nos bastidores por tantos meses, eu fico feliz por agora poder compartilhar o que criamos.” Segundo a publicação, o processo de criação da edição durou sete meses.
Em uma nota publicada no site da revista, o editor-chefe, Edward Enninful, afirmou que houve um debate sobre a inclusão de Meghan como uma das mulheres da capa – mas ela acabou decidindo que não queria isso. “No fim, ela achou que seria arrogante fazer isso para esse projeto em particular. Ela queria se concentrar nas mulheres que ela admira.”
Na capa, também estão as atrizes Gemma Chan, Laverne Cox, Jameela Jamil e Yara Shahidi, a bailarina Francesca Hayward, a modelo e ativista Christy Turlington, a escritora Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a modelo e ativista Adwoa Aboah, a modelo e ex-refugiada Adut Akech, a boxeadora e ex-refugiada Ramla Ali e a acadêmica e ativista Sinéad Burke.