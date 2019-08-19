Mariah Carey manda recado a Anitta: ‘Espero te conhecer em breve’

Anitta segue diminuindo a distância entre o mercado fonográfico brasileiro e o internacional. Depois de divulgar parcerias com Black Eyed Peas e com Cardi B, a cantora brasileira realizou um sonho que tinha desde criança neste final de semana: ser notada por Mariah Carey.
Tudo começou quando Mariah começou a seguir Anitta no Instagram. Emocionada com a atitude, a brasileira postou um longo desabafo em seu perfil. Na foto, a cadelinha da cantora está sentada em meio a dezenas de discos da intérprete de We Belong Together.
That's my family waking me up today telling me @mariahcarey followed me. For the ones who don't know, my 2 aunts and my mom were obsessed about her. So when I was born I was the best student ever for them and became an even better fan. That's why I started to say I wanted to be a singer so early in life. My uncle use to present us every Christmas with a new MC cd and we always use to celebrate going craaaaaazy. (Cuz in that time we didn't have money to buy ourselves). So this one and only cd of hers of the year used to spend one week in each of us' houses. And I use to go to their houses with the cd to keep listening lol. (When I got money I bought 2 of each cd for us so we could listen as much as we wanted.) When she came to Brazil, we didn't have money to go see. I remember me listening to her concert on the radio crying cuz I wasn't there. My birthday is 2 days after hers and sometimes we use to celebrate her birthday with mine lol. When I could finally have enough money to travel all the family to see her show, everytime I tried some shit happened and we couldn't make it (sorry for some empty front seats u must have seeing sometimes. It was ours and we were as pissed as u probably were seeing that was empty.) I don't give a fuck that it's just a Instagram follow stuff. I'm not trying a feat, not trying a meet, I’m not trying an answer here… actually I'm not trying shit. I'm just sharing how crazy is life. I grew up with her in my heart every day as my inspiration from very very far away and now she knows who the fuck I am. That's crazy as fuck.
“Para aqueles que não sabem, minhas duas tias e minha mãe eram obcecadas por ela. Então, quando nasci, fui a melhor aluna que poderia ser e me tornei um fã ainda melhor. É por isso que comecei a dizer que queria ser cantora tão cedo na vida”, afirmou a brasileira.
Anitta complementou dizendo que não postou a foto com a intenção de ter um dueto, um encontro com a diva americana ou uma resposta de Mariah, mas que ela queria compartilhar o “quão louco é a vida”.
“Eu cresci com ela no meu coração todos os dias como minha inspiração de muito longe e agora ela sabe quem eu sou”, escreveu.
Mariah Carey, que é muito ligada a suas redes sociais, sempre respondendo aos fãs quando pode, viu o relato da cantora e respondeu com um convite para elas se conhecerem “em breve”.
“Anitta, eu não sei nem o que dizer! Muito obrigada pelo carinho com a minha carreira. Estou muito orgulhosa por você ter transformado seus sonhos em realidade. Espero te conhecer em breve, quem sabe até no Brasil – um dos meus lugares favoritos no mundo. Muito amor para você e sua família.”