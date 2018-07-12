‘Game of Thrones’ lidera corrida ao Emmy 2018. Veja os indicados

Foram divulgados, nesta quinta-feira, os indicados ao Emmy deste ano. Depois de ficar fora da competição em 2017, Game of Thrones lidera a premiação, com um total de 22 indicações, incluindo a de melhor série dramática.

Logo atrás, aparecem o programa de comédia Saturday Night Live e a série Westworld, com 21 indicações cada. Depois de dezessete anos seguidos, a HBO perdeu o posto de rede de televisão com maior número de indicações. A Netflix superou a emissora, com um total de 112 indicações.

A 46° edição do Emmy será no dia 19 de novembro de 2018. Confira a lista com os principais indicados.