‘Game of Thrones’ lidera corrida ao Emmy 2018. Veja os indicados

Foram divulgados, nesta quinta-feira, os indicados ao Emmy deste ano. Depois de ficar fora da competição em 2017, Game of Thrones lidera a premiação, com um total de 22 indicações, incluindo a de melhor série dramática.
Logo atrás, aparecem o programa de comédia Saturday Night Live e a série Westworld, com 21 indicações cada. Depois de dezessete anos seguidos, a HBO perdeu o posto de rede de televisão com maior número de indicações. A Netflix superou a emissora, com um total de 112 indicações.
A 46° edição do Emmy será no dia 19 de novembro de 2018. Confira a lista com os principais indicados.
Melhor série dramática
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- This Is Us
- Westworld
- The Americans
- The Crown
- Stranger Things
Melhor atriz em série dramática
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Keri Russell (The Americans)
- Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Claire Foy (The Crown)
- Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)
Melhor ator em série dramática
- Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)
- Justin Bateman (Ozark)
- Ed Harris (Westworld)
- Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
- Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
- Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
- David Harbour (Stranger Things)
- Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
- Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Matt Smith (The Crown)
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
- Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Melhor atriz dramática em série dramática
- Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
- Thandie Newton (Westworld)
- Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
- Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Melhor série de comédia
- Atlanta
- Barry
- Black-ish
- Glow
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Sillicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Melhor ator em série de comédia
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Ted Danson (The Good Place)
- William H. Macy (Shameless)
Melhor atriz em série de comédia
- Allison Janney (Mom)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
- Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Melhor série limitada
- American Crime Story
- Genius
- Godless
- Patrick Melrose
- The Alienist
Ator em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Antonio Banderas (Genius)
- Darren Criss (American Crime Story)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
- Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
- John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
- Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)
Atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV
- Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime)
- Regina King (Seven Seconds)
- Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story)
- Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
- Laura Dern (The Tale)
Melhor reality show de competição
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Amazing Race
- The Voice
- Top Chef
Melhor programa de variedades
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Daily Show
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert