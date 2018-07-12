Group 21 Copy 4 Created with Sketch.
‘Game of Thrones’ lidera corrida ao Emmy 2018. Veja os indicados

Depois de um ano inelegível, série da HBO concorre em 22 categorias da premiação

Por Lucas Almeida
access_time 12 jul 2018, 14h00 - Publicado em 12 jul 2018, 13h57
Jon Snow e Daenerys em 'Game of Thrones'

Jon Snow e Daenerys em 'Game of Thrones' (//Divulgação)

Foram divulgados, nesta quinta-feira, os indicados ao Emmy deste ano. Depois de ficar fora da competição em 2017, Game of Thrones lidera a premiação, com um total de 22 indicações, incluindo a de melhor série dramática.

Logo atrás, aparecem o programa de comédia Saturday Night Live e a série Westworld, com 21 indicações cada. Depois de dezessete anos seguidos, a HBO perdeu o posto de rede de televisão com maior número de indicações. A Netflix superou a emissora, com um total de 112 indicações.

A 46° edição do Emmy será no dia 19 de novembro de 2018. Confira a lista com os principais indicados.

Melhor série dramática

  • Game of Thrones
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • This Is Us
  • Westworld
  • The Americans
  • The Crown
  • Stranger Things

Melhor atriz em série dramática

  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Keri Russell (The Americans)
  • Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
  • Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
  • Claire Foy (The Crown)
  • Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Melhor ator em série dramática

  • Sterling K. Brown (This is Us)
  • Justin Bateman (Ozark)
  • Ed Harris (Westworld)
  • Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
  • Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
  • Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

  • David Harbour (Stranger Things)
  • Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
  • Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Matt Smith (The Crown)
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
  • Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Melhor atriz dramática em série dramática

  • Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
  • Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
  • Thandie Newton (Westworld)
  • Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
  • Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Melhor série de comédia

  • Atlanta
  • Barry
  • Black-ish
  • Glow
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Sillicon Valley
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Melhor ator em série de comédia

  • Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Donald Glover (Atlanta)
  • Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
  • Ted Danson (The Good Place)
  • William H. Macy (Shameless)

Melhor atriz em série de comédia

  • Allison Janney (Mom)
  • Issa Rae (Insecure)
  • Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
  • Pamela Adlon (Better Things)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Melhor série limitada

  • American Crime Story
  • Genius
  • Godless
  • Patrick Melrose
  • The Alienist

Ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Antonio Banderas (Genius)
  • Darren Criss (American Crime Story)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)
  • Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)
  • John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)
  • Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror)

Atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

  • Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime)
  • Regina King (Seven Seconds)
  • Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story)
  • Jessica Biel (The Sinner)
  • Laura Dern (The Tale)

Melhor reality show de competição

  • American Ninja Warrior
  • Project Runway
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Amazing Race
  • The Voice
  • Top Chef

Melhor programa de variedades

  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
  • The Daily Show
  • The Late Late Show with James Corden
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Notícias sobre
