Emmy 2019: Confira a lista de vencedores

A Academia de Televisão, responsável pelo Emmy, entrega na noite deste domingo os prêmios da sua 71ª edição. Confira na lista abaixo os vencedores e fique ligado nas atualizações ao longo da cerimônia.

Atriz em série cômica

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) – VENCEDORA

Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga para Matar)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Ator em série cômica

Bill Hader (Barry) – VENCEDOR

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ator coadjuvante em série cômica

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – VENCEDOR

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Alan Arkin (O Método Kominsky)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Atriz coadjuvante em série cômica

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – VENCEDORA

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Colman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) – VENCEDOR

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

Michael K. Williams (Olhos que Condenam)

Asante Blackk (Olhos que Condenam)

John Leguizamo (Olhos que Condenam)

Atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Patricia Arquette (The Act) – VENCEDORA

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)

Marsha Stephanie Blake (Olhos que Condenam)

Vera Farmiga (Olhos que Condenam)

Roteiro de série cômica

Fleabag (episódio Episode 1) – VENCEDORA

Barry (episódio ronny/lily)

PEN15 (episódio Anna Ishii-Peters)

Boneca Russa (episódio Nothing In This World Is Easy)

Boneca Russa (episódio A Warm Body)

The Good Place (episódio Janet(s))

Direção de série cômica

Fleabag (episódio Episode 1) – VENCEDORA

Barry (episódio The Audition)

Barry (episódio ronny/lily)

The Big Bang Theory (episódio The Stockholm Syndrome)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episódio All Alone)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episódio We’re Going to the Catskills!)

Direção de série limitada ou filme para a TV

Chernobyl – VENCEDOR

A Very English Scandal

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon (episódio Glory)

Fosse/Verdon (episódio Who’s Got the Pain)

Olhos que Condenam

Série cômica

Fleabag

Barry

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Boneca Russa

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Série dramática

Better Call Saul

Segurança em Jogo

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Atriz em série dramática

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Ator em série dramática

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Série limitada

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

Olhos que Condenam

Fosse/Verdon

Filme para a TV

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Atriz em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (Olhos que Condenam)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Aunjanue Ellis (Olhos que Condenam)

Ator em série limitada ou filme para a TV

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (Olhos que Condenam)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)