Emmy 2019: Confira a lista de vencedores

A Academia de Televisão, responsável pelo Emmy, entrega na noite deste domingo os prêmios da sua 71ª edição. Confira na lista abaixo os vencedores e fique ligado nas atualizações ao longo da cerimônia.
Atriz em série cômica
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) – VENCEDORA
Christina Applegate (Disque Amiga para Matar)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Ator em série cômica
Bill Hader (Barry) – VENCEDOR
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (O Método Kominsky)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Ator coadjuvante em série cômica
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – VENCEDOR
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Alan Arkin (O Método Kominsky)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Atriz coadjuvante em série cômica
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – VENCEDORA
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Ator coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV
Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) – VENCEDOR
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
Michael K. Williams (Olhos que Condenam)
Asante Blackk (Olhos que Condenam)
John Leguizamo (Olhos que Condenam)
Atriz coadjuvante em série limitada ou filme para a TV
Patricia Arquette (The Act) – VENCEDORA
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)
Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon)
Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
Marsha Stephanie Blake (Olhos que Condenam)
Vera Farmiga (Olhos que Condenam)
Roteiro de série cômica
Fleabag (episódio Episode 1) – VENCEDORA
Barry (episódio ronny/lily)
PEN15 (episódio Anna Ishii-Peters)
Boneca Russa (episódio Nothing In This World Is Easy)
Boneca Russa (episódio A Warm Body)
The Good Place (episódio Janet(s))
Direção de série cômica
Fleabag (episódio Episode 1) – VENCEDORA
Barry (episódio The Audition)
Barry (episódio ronny/lily)
The Big Bang Theory (episódio The Stockholm Syndrome)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episódio All Alone)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episódio We’re Going to the Catskills!)
Direção de série limitada ou filme para a TV
Chernobyl – VENCEDOR
A Very English Scandal
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon (episódio Glory)
Fosse/Verdon (episódio Who’s Got the Pain)
Olhos que Condenam
Série cômica
Fleabag
Barry
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Boneca Russa
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Ator coadjuvante em série dramática
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Série dramática
Better Call Saul
Segurança em Jogo
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Atriz em série dramática
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Ator em série dramática
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Série limitada
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
Olhos que Condenam
Fosse/Verdon
Filme para a TV
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Atriz em série limitada ou filme para a TV
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (Olhos que Condenam)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Aunjanue Ellis (Olhos que Condenam)
Ator em série limitada ou filme para a TV
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (Olhos que Condenam)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)