Diretor de ‘Os Incríveis 2’ avisa: ‘Não é um filme de criança’

She’s FOUR. Presumably, she watched the first one at home, where she could run around, do other things, etc. Are you really asking me to write to suit your 4 year old’s (age appropriate) attention span? Do you judge 2&1/2 hour Marvel or Lucasfilm movies the same way? https://t.co/SRGPrymgB8

— Brad Bird (@BradBirdA113) July 3, 2018