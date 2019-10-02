Demi Lovato é batizada no mesmo rio de Jesus Cristo: ‘me senti renovada’

A cantora Demi Lovato revelou através de seu Instagram que foi batizada nas águas do rio Jordão, em Israel – o mesmo lugar do batismo de Jesus Cristo, de acordo com a Bíblia. Na última terça-feira 1º, a artista compartilhou a novidade com os fãs. “Há algo absolutamente mágico sobre Israel. Eu nunca senti tanto senso de espiritualidade ou conexão com Deus… algo que sinto falta há alguns anos”, escreveu.
I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel 💗
“A espiritualidade é algo muito importante para mim… ser batizada no rio Jordão – o mesmo lugar onde Jesus foi batizado – eu nunca me senti tão renovada na minha vida (sic)“, continuou na publicação. “Essa viagem foi muito importante para o meu bem-estar, meu coração e minha alma. Estou grata pelas memórias feitas e pela oportunidade de preencher o buraco do tamanho de Deus no meu coração.”
Nova fase
A cantora luta contra vícios e problemas psicológicos desde 2010, quando foi internada pela primeira vez aos 18 anos, com um quadro de bulimia e automutilação. Após sofrer uma overdose em julho de 2018, Demi decidiu manter a pausa na carreira musical para cuidar de sua saúde mental.
Em setembro, a artista deu um passo importante rumo à autoaceitação ao postar uma foto de biquíni e sem edição. “Eu quero que esse novo capítulo da minha vida seja sobre ser autêntica a quem eu sou em vez de tentar alcançar os padrões de outra pessoa”, escreveu.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥