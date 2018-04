Chris Pratt, o gringo legal, prova feijoada: ‘Comeria todo dia’

So grateful to be in São Paulo. This place is special. The fans are awesome. I love it here. I got to try the national dish, feijoada. They eat it Wednesday’s and Saturday’s. I’d crush it every day if I could. Pork, beans, rice, spice. Heaven. You have to have a caipirinha to wash it down. 🇧🇷 #avengersinfinitywar #guerrainfinita

A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Apr 4, 2018 at 11:29am PDT