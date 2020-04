7 lives imperdíveis para conferir nesta semana; confira calendário

View this post on Instagram

Join Jack and friends at @kokuafestival 2020 – Live From Home on Saturday, April 25th. This 2 hour special event hosted by @amazonmusic will feature live music performances from past @kokuafestival artists including @benharper, @phillyglove, @ziggymarley, @lukasnelsonofficial, @pfunklove, #kawikakahiapo, @johncruzmusic, @anuheajams, @ronartisii, and @thunderstormartis and home cooking lessons from some of Hawaiʻi’s top chefs @edstown, @musubman. A benefit for @kokuahawaiifoundation with a portion of donations directed to programs that promote food security and sustainable local food systems in Hawai‘i, including Aloha Harvest, the Full Calabash Fund, and the @chefhuihi #GiveandGoHI Community Meal Program. Tune in at 12pm HST/3pm PT/6pm ET on April 25th at www.twitch.tv/amazonmusic (link also in bio) or Jack Johnson’s Facebook to watch the show. For more information visit www.kokuafestival.com