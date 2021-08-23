Paul McCartney revelará em livro letra inédita de uma música dos Beatles

Paul McCartney anunciou nesta segunda-feira, 23, que lançará em 2 de novembro o livro The Lyrics, dividido em dois volumes, com a letra de 154 canções de sua carreira solo e também com os Beatles, como Blackbird, Live and Let Die, Hey Jude, Band on The Run e Yesterday. A grande novidade será a letra da música Tell Me Who He Is, totalmente inédita. O livro trará a reprodução do manuscrito da letra, encontrado em um dos cadernos de McCartney dos anos 1960.

Segundo o texto do cantor no prefácio do livro, os fãs sempre pediram para ele escrever uma autobiografia, “mas a única coisa que sempre consegui fazer, seja em casa ou na estrada, é escrever novas músicas”. O livro, segundo ele, seria o mais próximo que ele chegaria de uma autobiografia, onde ele faz comentários sobre a criação de cada canção.

O livro será baseado nas conversas que ele manteve com Paul Muldoon, um poeta da Irlanda do Norte, vencedor do prêmio Pulitzer. Muldoon e McCartney mantiveram conversas frequentes ao longo de cinco anos em que discutiam as músicas compostas pelo ex-beatle. Além disso, o livro terá também reprodução de fotografias pessoais, manuscritos, rascunhos e desenhos inéditos.

Um dos biógrafos mais respeitados dos Beatles, Bob Spitz, disse que está “mais ansioso do que ansioso” para ver a letra de Tell Me Who He Is. “Descobrir uma nova música dos Beatles seria como desenterrar o sarcófago de Cleópatra em uma escavação arqueológica”, disse ao jornal britânico The Guardian.

O lançamento do livro coincidirá com o documentário Get Back, do diretor Peter Jackson, previsto para 25 de novembro, no Disney+. O documentário trará imagens inéditas feitas duranta a gravação do álbum Let It Be, feitas por Michael Lindsay-Hogg, em 1969. As imagens mostram uma banda alegre e divertida, o contrário do que se imaginava nesse período, meses antes do grupo de separar.

Confira as letras do volume 1:

All My Loving

And I Love Her

Another Day

Arrow Through Me

Average Person

Back In the U.S.S.R.

Band On The Run

Birthday

Blackbird

Café on the Left Bank

Calico Skies

Can’t Buy Me Love

Carry That Weight

Check My Machine

Come and Get It

Coming Up

Confidante

Cook of the House

Country Dreamer

A Day In The Life

Dear Friend

Despite Repeated Warnings

Distractions

Do It Now

Dress Me Up as a Robber

Drive My Car

Eat at Home

Ebony and Ivory

Eight Days a Week

Eleanor Rigby

The End

Fixing A Hole

The Fool On The Hill

For No One

From Me to You

Get Back

Getting Closer

Ghosts of the Past Left Behind

Girls’ School

Give Ireland Back to the Irish

Golden Earth Girl

Golden Slumbers

Good Day Sunshine Goodbye

Got to Get You Into My Life

Great Day

A Hard Day’s Night

Helen Wheels

Helter Skelter

Her Majesty

Here, There and Everywhere

Here Today

Hey Jude

Hi, Hi, Hi

Honey Pie

Hope of Deliverance

House of Wax

I Don’t Know

I Lost My Little Girl

I Saw Her Standing There

I Wanna Be Your Man

I Want to Hold Your Hand

I Will

I’ll Follow the Sun

I’ll Get You

I’m Carrying

I’m Down

In Spite of All the Danger

I’ve Got a Feeling

Jenny Wren

Jet

Junior’s Farm

Junk

The Kiss of Venus

Volume 2:

Lady Madonna

Let ‘Em In

Let It Be

Let Me Roll It

Live and Let Die

London Town

The Long and Winding Road

Love Me Do

Lovely Rita

Magneto and Titanium Man

Martha My Dear

Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

Maybe I’m Amazed

Michelle

Mother Nature’s Son

Mrs. Vandebilt

Mull of Kintyre

My Love

My Valentine

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five

No More Lonely Nights

The Note You Never Wrote

Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Oh Woman, Oh Why

Old Siam, Sir

On My Way to Work

Once Upon a Long Ago

Only Mama Knows

The Other Me

Paperback Writer

Penny Lane

Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me)

Pipes of Peace

Please Please Me

Pretty Boys

Pretty Little Head

Put It There

Rocky Raccoon

San Ferry Anne

Say Say Say

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

She Came in Through the Bathroom Window

She Loves You

She’s a Woman

She’s Given Up Talking

She’s Leaving Home

Silly Love Songs

Simple as That

Single Pigeon

Somedays

Spirits of Ancient Egypt

Teddy Boy

Tell Me Who He Is

Temporary Secretary

Things We Said Today

Ticket to Ride

Too Many People

Too Much Rain

Tug of War

Two of Us

Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey

Venus and Mars/Rock Show/Venus and Mars – Reprise

Warm and Beautiful

Waterfalls

We All Stand Together

We Can Work It Out

We Got Married

When I’m Sixty-Four

When Winter Comes

Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?

With a Little Help From My Friends

Women and Wives

The World Tonight

The World You’re Coming Into

Yellow Submarine

Yesterday

You Never Give Me Your Money

You Tell Me

Your Mother Should Know