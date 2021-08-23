Paul McCartney revelará em livro letra inédita de uma música dos Beatles
O músico afirmou que a obra em dois volumes será uma espécie de autobiografia e contará com 154 músicas, incluindo a inédita 'Tell Me Who He Is'
Paul McCartney anunciou nesta segunda-feira, 23, que lançará em 2 de novembro o livro The Lyrics, dividido em dois volumes, com a letra de 154 canções de sua carreira solo e também com os Beatles, como Blackbird, Live and Let Die, Hey Jude, Band on The Run e Yesterday. A grande novidade será a letra da música Tell Me Who He Is, totalmente inédita. O livro trará a reprodução do manuscrito da letra, encontrado em um dos cadernos de McCartney dos anos 1960.
Segundo o texto do cantor no prefácio do livro, os fãs sempre pediram para ele escrever uma autobiografia, “mas a única coisa que sempre consegui fazer, seja em casa ou na estrada, é escrever novas músicas”. O livro, segundo ele, seria o mais próximo que ele chegaria de uma autobiografia, onde ele faz comentários sobre a criação de cada canção.
O livro será baseado nas conversas que ele manteve com Paul Muldoon, um poeta da Irlanda do Norte, vencedor do prêmio Pulitzer. Muldoon e McCartney mantiveram conversas frequentes ao longo de cinco anos em que discutiam as músicas compostas pelo ex-beatle. Além disso, o livro terá também reprodução de fotografias pessoais, manuscritos, rascunhos e desenhos inéditos.
Um dos biógrafos mais respeitados dos Beatles, Bob Spitz, disse que está “mais ansioso do que ansioso” para ver a letra de Tell Me Who He Is. “Descobrir uma nova música dos Beatles seria como desenterrar o sarcófago de Cleópatra em uma escavação arqueológica”, disse ao jornal britânico The Guardian.
O lançamento do livro coincidirá com o documentário Get Back, do diretor Peter Jackson, previsto para 25 de novembro, no Disney+. O documentário trará imagens inéditas feitas duranta a gravação do álbum Let It Be, feitas por Michael Lindsay-Hogg, em 1969. As imagens mostram uma banda alegre e divertida, o contrário do que se imaginava nesse período, meses antes do grupo de separar.
