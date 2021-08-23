Assine
Cultura

Paul McCartney revelará em livro letra inédita de uma música dos Beatles

O músico afirmou que a obra em dois volumes será uma espécie de autobiografia e contará com 154 músicas, incluindo a inédita 'Tell Me Who He Is'

Por Felipe Branco Cruz 23 ago 2021, 15h27
.
Paul McCartney se apresentou em São Paulo em 2019 - Heitor Feitosa/VEJA.com
Paul McCartney anunciou nesta segunda-feira, 23, que lançará em 2 de novembro o livro The Lyrics, dividido em dois volumes, com a letra de 154 canções de sua carreira solo e também com os Beatles, como Blackbird, Live and Let Die, Hey Jude, Band on The Run e Yesterday. A grande novidade será a letra da música Tell Me Who He Is, totalmente inédita. O livro trará a reprodução do manuscrito da letra, encontrado em um dos cadernos de McCartney dos anos 1960.

Segundo o texto do cantor no prefácio do livro, os fãs sempre pediram para ele escrever uma autobiografia, “mas a única coisa que sempre consegui fazer, seja em casa ou na estrada, é escrever novas músicas”. O livro, segundo ele, seria o mais próximo que ele chegaria de uma autobiografia, onde ele faz comentários sobre a criação de cada canção.

Capa do novo livro de Paul McCartney, 'The Lyrics'
Capa do novo livro de Paul McCartney, ‘The Lyrics’ //Reprodução

O livro será baseado nas conversas que ele manteve com Paul Muldoon, um poeta da Irlanda do Norte, vencedor do prêmio Pulitzer. Muldoon e McCartney mantiveram conversas frequentes ao longo de cinco anos em que discutiam as músicas compostas pelo ex-beatle. Além disso, o livro terá também reprodução de fotografias pessoais, manuscritos, rascunhos e desenhos inéditos.

    • Um dos biógrafos mais respeitados dos Beatles, Bob Spitz, disse que está “mais ansioso do que ansioso” para ver a letra de Tell Me Who He Is. “Descobrir uma nova música dos Beatles seria como desenterrar o sarcófago de Cleópatra em uma escavação arqueológica”, disse ao jornal britânico The Guardian.

    O lançamento do livro coincidirá com o documentário Get Back, do diretor Peter Jackson, previsto para 25 de novembro, no Disney+. O documentário trará imagens inéditas feitas duranta a gravação do álbum Let It Be, feitas por Michael Lindsay-Hogg, em 1969. As imagens mostram uma banda alegre e divertida, o contrário do que se imaginava nesse período, meses antes do grupo de separar.

    Confira as letras do volume 1:

    All My Loving
    And I Love Her
    Another Day
    Arrow Through Me
    Average Person
    Back In the U.S.S.R.
    Band On The Run
    Birthday
    Blackbird
    Café on the Left Bank
    Calico Skies
    Can’t Buy Me Love
    Carry That Weight
    Check My Machine
    Come and Get It
    Coming Up
    Confidante
    Cook of the House
    Country Dreamer
    A Day In The Life
    Dear Friend
    Despite Repeated Warnings
    Distractions
    Do It Now
    Dress Me Up as a Robber
    Drive My Car
    Eat at Home
    Ebony and Ivory
    Eight Days a Week
    Eleanor Rigby
    The End
    Fixing A Hole
    The Fool On The Hill
    For No One
    From Me to You
    Get Back
    Getting Closer
    Ghosts of the Past Left Behind
    Girls’ School
    Give Ireland Back to the Irish
    Golden Earth Girl
    Golden Slumbers
    Good Day Sunshine Goodbye
    Got to Get You Into My Life
    Great Day
    A Hard Day’s Night
    Helen Wheels
    Helter Skelter
    Her Majesty
    Here, There and Everywhere
    Here Today
    Hey Jude
    Hi, Hi, Hi
    Honey Pie
    Hope of Deliverance
    House of Wax
    I Don’t Know
    I Lost My Little Girl
    I Saw Her Standing There
    I Wanna Be Your Man
    I Want to Hold Your Hand
    I Will
    I’ll Follow the Sun
    I’ll Get You
    I’m Carrying
    I’m Down
    In Spite of All the Danger
    I’ve Got a Feeling
    Jenny Wren
    Jet
    Junior’s Farm
    Junk
    The Kiss of Venus

    Volume 2:

    Lady Madonna
    Let ‘Em In
    Let It Be
    Let Me Roll It
    Live and Let Die
    London Town
    The Long and Winding Road
    Love Me Do
    Lovely Rita
    Magneto and Titanium Man
    Martha My Dear
    Maxwell’s Silver Hammer
    Maybe I’m Amazed
    Michelle
    Mother Nature’s Son
    Mrs. Vandebilt
    Mull of Kintyre
    My Love
    My Valentine
    Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
    No More Lonely Nights
    The Note You Never Wrote
    Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight
    Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da
    Oh Woman, Oh Why
    Old Siam, Sir
    On My Way to Work
    Once Upon a Long Ago
    Only Mama Knows
    The Other Me
    Paperback Writer
    Penny Lane
    Picasso’s Last Words (Drink to Me)
    Pipes of Peace
    Please Please Me
    Pretty Boys
    Pretty Little Head
    Put It There
    Rocky Raccoon
    San Ferry Anne
    Say Say Say
    Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
    She Came in Through the Bathroom Window
    She Loves You
    She’s a Woman
    She’s Given Up Talking
    She’s Leaving Home
    Silly Love Songs
    Simple as That
    Single Pigeon
    Somedays
    Spirits of Ancient Egypt
    Teddy Boy
    Tell Me Who He Is
    Temporary Secretary
    Things We Said Today
    Ticket to Ride
    Too Many People
    Too Much Rain
    Tug of War
    Two of Us
    Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey
    Venus and Mars/Rock Show/Venus and Mars – Reprise
    Warm and Beautiful
    Waterfalls
    We All Stand Together
    We Can Work It Out
    We Got Married
    When I’m Sixty-Four
    When Winter Comes
    Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?
    With a Little Help From My Friends
    Women and Wives
    The World Tonight
    The World You’re Coming Into
    Yellow Submarine
    Yesterday
    You Never Give Me Your Money
    You Tell Me
    Your Mother Should Know

