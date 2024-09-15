Emmy 2024: Confira a lista completa de vencedores do prêmio de TV
Cerimônia foi realizada em Los Angeles neste domingo, 15, consagrando as melhores séries, além de atores e atrizes da televisão americana
A Academia Internacional das Artes e Ciências Televisivas anunciou neste domingo, 15, a lista de vencedores ao Emmy 2024. A banca avaliadora analisou as obras que foram ao ar entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024.
ESTE TEXTO ESTÁ SOB ATUALIZAÇÃO
Confira a lista completa de vencedores ao Emmy 2024:
Melhor série dramática
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (HBO/MAX)
Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão (FX)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Sr. e Sra. Smith (Prime Video)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
O Problema dos 3 Corpos (Netflix)
Melhor atriz em série dramática
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
Maya Erskine (Sr. e Sra. Smith)
Anna Sawai (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Reese Whiterspoon (The Morning Show)
Melhor ator em série dramática
Idris Elba (Sequestro no Ar)
Donald Glover (Sr. e Sra. Smith)
Walton Goggins (Fallout)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)
Dominic West (The Crown)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática
Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown) — VENCEDORA
Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
Lesley Manville (The Crown)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)
Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática
Tadanobu Asano (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) — VENCEDOR
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)
Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)
Takehiro Hira (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)
Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática
Michaela Coel (Sr. e Sra. Smith)
Claire Foy (The Crown)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
Sarah Paulson (Sr. e Sra. Smith)
Parker Posey (Sr. e Sra. Smith)
Melhor ator convidado em série dramática
Néstor Carbonell (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão) — VENCEDOR
Paul Dano (Sr. e Sra. Smith)
Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty)
Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses)
John Turturro (Sr. e Sra. Smith)
Melhor série de comédia
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
O Urso (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/MAX)
Hacks (HBO/MAX)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)
What We do in the Shadows (FX)
Melhor ator em comédia
Matt Berry (What We do in the Shadows)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jeremy Allen White (O Urso) — VENCEDOR
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Melhor atriz em comédia
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri (O Urso)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Maya Rudolph (Fortuna)
Jean Smart (Hacks) — VENCEDORA
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em comédia
Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)
Liza Colon-Zayas (O Urso) — VENCEDORA
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em comédia
Lionel Boyce (O Urso)
Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (O Urso) — VENCEDOR
Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Melhor atriz convidada em comédia
Olivia Colman (O Urso)
Jamie Lee Curtis (O Urso)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building)
Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)
Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)
Melhor ator convidado em comédia
Jon Bernthal (O Urso)
Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building)
Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live)
Christopher Loyd (Hacks)
Bob Odenkirk (O Urso)
Will Pouter (O Urso)
Melhor minissérie
Bebê Rena (Netflix)
Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)
Fargo (FX)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective (HBO/MAX)
Melhor ator em telefilme ou minissérie
Matt Bomer (Companheiros de Viagem)
Richard Gadd (Bebê Rena)
John Hamm (Fargo)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Melhor atriz em telefilme ou minissérie
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Terra Noturna)
Brie Larson (Uma Questão de Química)
Juno Temple (Fargo)
Sofía Vergara (Griselda)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Melhor ator coadjuvante em telefilme ou minissérie
Jonathan Bailey (Companheiros de Viagem)
Robert Downey Jr (O Simpatizante)
Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebê Rena)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Terra Noturna)
Lamorne Morris (Fargo)
Lewis Pullman (Uma Questão de Química)
Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em telefilme ou minissérie
Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
Lily Gladstone (Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk)
Jessica Gunning (Bebê Rena) — VENCEDORA
Aja Naomi King (Uma Questão de Química)
Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
Nava Mau (Bebê Rena)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Terra Noturna)
Melhor talk show
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) — VENCEDOR
Melhor programa de competição
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock) — VENCEDOR
The Voice (NBC)
