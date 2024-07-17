Emmy 2024: Confira a lista completa de indicados ao maior prêmio da TV

A Academia Internacional das Artes e Ciências Televisivas anunciou nesta quarta-feira, 17, a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2024. A 76ª edição da premiação acontecerá em 15 de setembro, a partir das 21h. A banca avaliadora analisou as obras que foram ao ar entre 1º de junho de 2023 e 31 de maio de 2024.

Confira a lista:

Melhor talk show

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Melhor programa de competição

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Melhor ator em telefilme ou minissérie

Matt Bomer (Companheiros de Viagem)

Richard Gadd (Bebê Rena)

John Hamm (Fargo)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Melhor atriz em telefilme ou minissérie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Terra Noturna)

Brie Larson (Uma Questão de Química)

Juno Temple (Fargo)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em telefilme ou minissérie

Jonathan Bailey (Companheiros de Viagem)

Robert Downey Jr (O Simpatizante)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Bebê Rena)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Terra Noturna)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo)

Lewis Pullman (Uma Questão de Química)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em telefilme ou minissérie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Lily Gladstone (Debaixo da Ponte: A Verdadeira História do Assassinato de Reena Virk)

Jessica Gunning (Bebê Rena)

Aja Naomi King (Uma Questão de Química)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Nava Mau (Bebê Rena)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Terra Noturna)

Melhor telefilme ou minissérie

Toda Luz Que Não Podemos Ver (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Griselda (Netflix)

Ripley (Netflix)

Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)

True Detective: Terra Noturna (HBO/MAX)

Melhor minissérie

Bebê Rena (Netflix)

Uma Questão de Química (Apple TV+)

Fargo (FX)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective (HBO/MAX)



Melhor atriz em série dramática

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)

Maya Erskine (Sr. e Sra. Smith)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Reese Whiterspoon (The Morning Show)

Melhor ator em série dramática

Idris Elba (Sequestro no Ar)

Donald Glover (Sr. e Sra. Smith)

Walton Goggins (Fallout)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)

Dominic West (The Crown)



Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Tadanobu Asano (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show)

Takehiro Hira (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)



Melhor série dramática

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO/MAX)

Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão (FX)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Sr. e Sra. Smith (Prime Video)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

O Problema dos 3 Corpos (Netflix)

Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática

Michaela Coel (Sr. e Sra. Smith)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Sarah Paulson (Sr. e Sra. Smith)

Parker Posey (Sr. e Sra. Smith)

Melhor ator convidado em série dramática

Néstor Carbonell (Xógum: A Gloriosa Saga do Japão)

Paul Dano (Sr. e Sra. Smith)

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses)

John Turturro (Sr. e Sra. Smith)

Melhor ator em comédia

Matt Berry (What We do in the Shadows)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (O Urso)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Melhor atriz em comédia

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (O Urso)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Fortuna)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Melhor série de comédia

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

O Urso (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/MAX)

Hacks (HBO/MAX)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)

What We do in the Shadows (FX)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em comédia

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale)

Liza Colon-Zayas (O Urso)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em comédia

Lionel Boyce (O Urso)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (O Urso)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Melhor atriz convidada em comédia

Olivia Colman (O Urso)

Jamie Lee Curtis (O Urso)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live)



Melhor ator convidado em comédia

Jon Bernthal (O Urso)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live)

Christopher Loyd (Hacks)

Bob Odenkirk (O Urso)

Will Pouter (O Urso)

